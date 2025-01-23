Nintendo Switch 2 May Bring Back Wii Feature and Upgrade It

The Nintendo Switch 2 may bring back a Wii feature with an upgrade, or at least that’s what a new Nintendo patent could suggest. Right now, the immediate future of the Nintendo Switch 2 is a complete mystery. The Nintendo Switch 2 release date has not been revealed nor the Nintendo Switch 2 price. Nintendo Switch 2 games have hardly been revealed either. In fact, only eight Nintendo Switch 2 games have been confirmed so far. And this is the immediate future of the Nintendo Switch 2. What the longterm plans for the machine are of course are an even greater mystery, however, it may include tapping into the Wii sensation.

The aforementioned patent reveals Nintendo is still prototyping various motion sensor technology and hardware, including what appears to be a unit that is put on top of a television and connects to a handheld device. In this case, the patent appears to be more about the technology that facilities this then the hardware, as evident by the patent name, Information Processing System and Information Processing Method.

“An information processing system 1 comprises a station 10, a movable body 30 capable of moving with respect to the station, and one or a plurality of processors 34,” reads an official abstract of the patent. “The station has a first light source 12 and a two dimensionally driven MEMS mirror 15, and during the operation of the MEMS mirror, the station emits light rays from the first light source to a predetermined space around the station by reflecting the light rays with the MEMS mirror, scanning the predetermined space two dimensionally with light rays. The movable body has a first light sensor 31 that detects reception of light rays. The processor has a direction specification unit 341 that specifies the value of a direction parameter indicating the direction of the movable body relative to the station on the basis of a timing at which the first light sensor has detected reception of light rays during scanning of the space by the station.”

Obviously, this is a lot of heavy technical jargon, however, but the key words are “movable body” and “sensor.” Meanwhile, one of the images that accompanies the patent — and which can be seen below — is more illuminating.

Some of the specifics here are vague and there is no guarantee anything will come of this patent, let alone via the Nintendo Switch 2. Companies like Nintendo patent things all the time, many of which never evolves beyond the conceptual stage.

Of course, with the Joy-Cons — complete with motion sensors — back with the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo can explore motion sensory technology and advancements with the console. And any motion sensor technology used in 2025 or beyond is going to be far more advanced than what the Wii has.

For now, take the speculation here with a grain of salt. The patent is real, but there’s nothing concretely linking the Nintendo Switch 2, assuming something comes of this patent in the first place, which is not a guarantee.

