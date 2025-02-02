Nintendo Fans Think a Classic 3DS Game Is Coming to Switch

The Nintendo Switch era is quickly drawing to a close, but that doesn’t mean the system is done getting new games just yet. There are still several games announced for the current Switch, including Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, a remaster of a game originally released on Wii U. Nintendo fans think that won’t be the only remaster for the system this year, as speculation has been circulating about a game released for 3DS, as well. The game in question is Kirby: Planet Robobot, which was originally released back in 2016. While fans are constantly speculating about games getting remastered for Switch, there’s a pretty good reason for this one.

Good Smile Company has announced that it’s bringing back a few of its previous Kirby Nendoroid figures, making them available for pre-order through various retailers. The Robobot armor is being made available again, both by itself, and in a bundle with a Kirby figure. Given the fact that Kirby: Planet Robobot was released 9 years ago, the timing is somewhat suspect, and has fans wondering if a Switch remaster is about to be announced. Rumors about a remaster have been circulating since last December, and this reveal might have added some extra credibility.

good smile company is bringing back its kirby: Planet robobot figure

A remaster of Kirby: Planet Robobot wouldn’t be all that surprising. The 3DS game was well-received upon its release, and even made ComicBook’s list of 10 Nintendo Switch remasters we’re still waiting to see. With many developers focused on Nintendo Switch 2 at this point, a remaster of a beloved Kirby game would be a smart choice to help fill out the current system’s lineup. It would also give a wider audience a chance to see what the game has to offer.

Historically, Nintendo Direct presentations have often taken place in the month of February. At this time, Nintendo has only announced a Direct for April, which will be focused on Nintendo Switch 2. Rumors indicate that we will see a presentation this month, focused on upcoming games for the current platform. Not only would that give Nintendo a chance to update fans on games like Metroid Prime 4, but it could also give us information on some unannounced titles. If that proves to be the case, that would be the perfect place for Nintendo to announce a remaster of Kirby: Planet Robobot.

It’s possible that Good Smile just happens to be rereleasing its Kirby: Planet Robobot figure, and that there’s no remaster planned for Nintendo Switch. However, fans can’t be blamed for finding the timing suspect, especially when considering the previous rumors. It’s been two years since the release of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, so hopefully fans of the series have something to celebrate in the near future.

Do you want to see Kirby: Planet Robobot on Nintendo Switch? Do you think we’ll see a Nintendo Direct later this month? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!