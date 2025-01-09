Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition Reveals More New Content, Including a Pre-Order Bonus

Nintendo revealed a bunch of new details about Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition this morning, alongside a new trailer. When the game arrives on March 20th, there will be a special pre-order/purchase incentive, which will be available for a limited time. An Exploration Support Pack is being offered, which includes a Survival Armor Series, Advanced Storm Assault Rifle, Advanced Iron Knife, 11 Augments, and 100,000 Credits. The Exploration Support Pack will be available to those who buy the game digitally on the eShop or through GameStop, or physically through GameStop or the My Nintendo Store. The pack will only be available through April 6th.

While this new content will be available to early adopters from the start, those that don’t get the game right away can still obtain these items through normal gameplay (note: this article has been updated following clarification from Nintendo). In addition, players can look forward to several additions and improvements in the Switch version of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition. The game’s graphics have seen a big improvement over the Wii U original, and there have also been updates to the user interface. However, the most notable change is that the game will feature new story content, picking up from that cliffhanger ending that’s been unresolved for 10 years now. We’ve known that since Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition was revealed back in October, and the new trailer gives us a better glimpse at what else can be expected. Readers can check out that trailer below.

While today’s update on Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is quite welcome, it wasn’t unexpected. The leaker formerly known as Pyoro revealed earlier this week that we would be getting more details about the Nintendo Switch game. Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is one of four first-party games that have been announced so far for Nintendo Switch in 2025. Next week will see the release of Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, while Pokemon Legends: Z-A and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will be coming out later this year. It remains to be seen whether the system will get any other Nintendo published games this year, as the Switch 2 will be revealed sometime before the end of March.

In terms of first-party games, Xenoblade Chronicles X is one of the few remaining Wii U titles that hasn’t made the jump to Switch. Over the last eight years, Nintendo has slowly brought over several games originally released on the system, including Mario Kart 8, Super Mario 3D World, Bayonetta 2, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze. At this point, there are still a few games left to make the jump, including original titles like Yoshi’s Woolly World and Paper Mario: Color Splash. The biggest games still waiting to come over are the HD remasters of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess and The Wind Waker. Fans have been begging to see both of those games on Switch for years now, but it remains to be seen if it will ever happen!

