5 Nintendo Switch Exclusives to Preorder Before Amazon Prime’s Discount Ends

Amazon is discontinuing its Prime promotion that lets customers save 20 percent on preordered games, but there are a few Nintendo Switch exclusives that Switch owners can still preorder before the offer ends to save some money.

Announced by Amazon on August 20, the 20-percent-off deal is coming to an end on August 28. Replacing the deal is another offer that gives players a $10 credit on their next purchase when they preorder a game. Buyers still get something for preordering through Amazon, but that something requires you to make another Amazon purchase within 60 days of acquiring the credit, a deal that’s much less attractive than taking around $12 off the price of a new game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But since the transition to the new Prime offer hasn’t happened yet, gamers still have two more days to save money on their Nintendo Switch exclusives, some that are months away and others that don’t even have a release date. Before the deal ends, here are five games coming exclusively to the Nintendo Switch that Amazon shoppers should preorder for less while they still can.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

A game that’s likely on every Switch owner’s wishlist for the holidays is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the first Smash game for the Switch. With characters new and old joining the game’s roster, it’s the biggest Smash game yet with Nintendo having even more to come before it releases.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases on December 7, and you can preorder it here.

“Legendary game worlds and fighters collide in the ultimate showdown—a new entry in the Super Smash Bros. series for the Nintendo Switch system!”

Super Mario Party

Another installation in a classic Nintendo series is Super Mario Party, the game that brings Switch owners together and pits them against one another in a series of party games. It takes the innovative tech that the Switch offers and creates new games for players to enjoy and is coming out quite soon.

Super Mario Party releases on October 5 and can be preordered here.

“Inspired by original Mario Party board game play, the beloved series is coming to Nintendo Switch with new minigames and play styles that make use of the Joy-Con controllers. The Super Mario Party game includes features like character-exclusive Dice Blocks that add depth to players’ strategy.”

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee!

The first full-fledged Pokemon games to come to the Nintendo Switch, Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! keep to the same release formula by offering two different games with different Pokemon serving as the main characters. Male and female protagonists allow players to customize their Pokemon adventure as they return to Kanto once again, this time on the Switch.

The Pokemon: Let’s Go games release on November 16 and you can preorder Let’s Go, Pikachu! here with Let’s Go, Eevee! preorderable here

“Take your Pokémon journey to the Kanto region with your partner Pikachu or Eevee to become a top Pokémon Trainer as you battle other trainers. Use a throwing motion to catch Pokémon in the wild with either one Joy-Con controller or Poké Ball Plus accessory, which will light up, vibrate, and make sounds to bring your adventure to life. Share your adventure with family or friends in 2-player action on one system using a second Joy-Con or Poké Ball Plus (sold separately). You can even connect to the Pokémon Go app using a compatible smartphone to bring over Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region!”

Metroid Prime 4

There’s hardly anything known about Metroid Prime 4 right now, but we do know that the game’s been confirmed for a Nintendo Switch release. It wasn’t featured by Nintendo this year in any of the big conferences, but Nintendo’s Reggie Fils-Aime spoke to Game Informer to confirm that everything is still moving along well and that the game is in development.

Metroid Prime 4 doesn’t yet have a release date, but you can still preorder it here.

“Last year was important to us to message to the Metroid fan that there was a Metroid Prime experience in development, as we showed Metroid: Samus Returns for the 3DS,” Fils-Aime told Game Informer. “We didn’t want that fan to say ‘You just launched a new system, when are you going to bring me a Metroid on that platform?’ We said it was coming. This year, with so many games launching effectively between [now] and the first half of next year, we wanted to focus on those games. Rest assured, Metroid Prime 4 is still in development and proceeding well”

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Fire Emblem: Three Houses was revealed months ago during Nintendo’s E3 presentation, but like the new Metroid game, little information has been released regarding what it’ll be like. The trailer that was shared during the reveal does make it look as though it’ll be a return to the classic Fire Emblem formula that was seen on older consoles and handheld devices, but that remains to be seen until Nintendo shares more details.

The next Fire Emblem game doesn’t yet have a release date, but it’s currently in development for the Nintendo Switch and can be preordered here.

“A brand-new Fire Emblem game with a new story and characters is coming to Nintendo Switch. The game takes place on Fódlan, where the Church of Seiros exercises great power over the land and its people. This turn-based tactical RPG will put new strategic twists on battling, with formations of troops supporting individual units on the battlefield. Do you have what it takes to survive and conquer in this brand-new Fire Emblem game? Fire Emblem Three Houses is available Spring 2019!”