Right now, 40% of the best games of 2026 are Nintendo Switch console exclusives, at least according to critics. This is to say, two of the five highest-rated 2026 games right now, on Metacritic, are Nintendo Switch console-exclusive games. This means the only console platform they are available on is the Switch, but they are also on PC. Interestingly, neither game is natively available on Nintendo Switch 2, but is playable on the machine via backward compatibility. Nonetheless, it is not a great look for the Switch 2 as it is basically equivalent to the best games of 2021 coming to PS4 and skipping the PS5.

More specifically, right now, the second and fifth highest-rated game of 2026, per Metacritic, are Nintendo Switch console exclusives. These games are Perfect Tides: Station to Station and Paranormasight: The Mermaid’s Curse, respectively. Both of these are smaller releases, priced at $20 and $25, but are apparently quite good. Not only do both games have decent scores with critics, but consumers as well.

Perfect Tides: Station to Station

Perfect Tides: Station to Station currently has an 86 on Metacritic, which is enough to land it at #2 on the chart of top-rated games of 2026. Its user reviews are even more impressive, though. To this end, it has a 100% approval rating on Steam.

This is the sophomore release from developer Three Bees and a follow-up to 2022’s Perfect Tides. Of course, playing the first game does enhance the experience of playing its successor; however, it has been made to be enjoyed as a standalone experience, so playing the first game is not necessary.

As for the game itself, it is a point-and-click adventure game where you play as an 18-year old Mara in a story about the momentum and whiplash of young adulthood. In it, you explore the big city, collect items, and experience complex relationships.

Paranormasight: The Mermaid’s Curse

Paranormasight: The Mermaid’s Curse is a supernatural mystery adventure game from Square Enix and a sequel to 2023’s Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo. Upon release, it earned an 85 on Metacritic, making it the fifth-highest-rated game of the year so far.

Similar to the game above, this is a standalone sequel, so the first game does not need to be played to play this one. However, playing the first game does enhance the experience, which consumers have enjoyed just as much as critics, as evidenced by its 95% approval rating on Steam.

In the game, you join a large cast of characters investigating the mysteries of a region of Japan known for mermaid legends. To figure out the mystery, you will need to unravel various perspectives.

Of course, with scores of 85 and 86, this duo is unlikely to even be in the top 10 come the end of the year, let alone the top 5. They do have a chance of sliding into the top 20, though. Whatever the case, it is noteworthy for a console as old as the Switch to have 40% of the top five games so far this year.

