90+ Rated Nintendo Switch Games Less Than $5 on eShop for Limited Time

A trio of Nintendo Switch games with a 90 or above on Metacritic are currently on sale on the Nintendo eShop, and are discounted to less than $5. However, this trio of Nintendo eShop deals is only available for a limited time. More specifically, the trio of Nintendo Switch deals will expire between February 28 and March 6, so those on Switch, Switch Lite, and OLED Switch are running out of time to take advantage of these dirt-cheap prices.

Videos by ComicBook.com

None of the three Nintendo Switch games in question is available, natively, on the Nintendo Switch 2; however, they are available on the Nintendo console via backward compatibility. None of the games are graphic pushers or performance hogs, so even if they had native Nintendo Switch 2 versions, the difference between these versions and the Switch versions would likely be minimal.

Into The Breach – $4.49

Play video

Into the Breach is a turn-based strategy developed and published by Subset Games. It debuted in 2019, and it was a great sophomore effort from the studio that previously put out FTL: Faster Than Light in 2012, but has yet to follow up with a new game. Upon release, it earned a 90 on Metacritic.

In the game, you pilot powerful mechs who must defend the remnants of human civilization against gigantic alien creatures who threaten it.

What Remains of Edith Finch – $4.99

Play video

What Remains of Edith Finch is a first-person exploration game from developer Giant Sparrow and publisher Annapurna Interactive. It was released in 2017. Despite this, the second game from the former remains the most recent game, as the studio has yet to put anything else out since. If it ends up being the studio’s final game, it was a good way to go out, as evidenced by its 92 on Metacritic.

In the game, you play as Edith, who returns to her family home, the colossal Finch house, searching for stories and memories in an attempt to understand why she is the final member of her family left alive.

Celeste – $4.99

Play video

Celeste is a platformer released by Maddy Makes Games in 2018. And upon release, it earned a 94 on Metacritic. Like the games above, it was widely viewed as one of the best games of its year. It was the 6th release from the studio, and the highlight of the studio’s existence so far.

In the game, you play as Madeline, who is on a journey to the top of Celeste Mountain. Not only must she survive this perilous journey, but she must also survive her inner demons.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to head into the comments with your thoughts, or join the conversation over on the ComicBok Forum.