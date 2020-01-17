Nintendo Switch Was The Best-Selling Gaming Console of 2019

Hard as it might be to believe, the last console generation wasn’t very kind to Nintendo. While the Wii U was blessed with a terrific software lineup, the hardware just didn’t connect with gamers. The same cannot be said for the Nintendo Switch, however. Nintendo’s handheld hybrid has connected with gamers around the world in a very big way. So big, in fact, that the system was the best-selling console of 2019! The news comes courtesy of the NPD Group’s latest sales report. Perhaps understandably, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller was also the best-selling accessory of the year. Not a bad showing for Nintendo, overall!

US NPD HW – Nintendo Switch was the best-selling hardware platform of both December and 2019, while Sony’s PlayStation 4 finished as the best-selling hardware of the decade. pic.twitter.com/41CZwzJRla — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) January 16, 2020

The data from NPD accounts for US sales. Things are going well for Nintendo in other parts of the world too, however. According to GamesIndustry.biz, in Japan, Nintendo Switch system sales increased by 29% over the previous year. Rival Sony, on the other hand, saw a 29% decrease in the region. Of course, Switch has been available for less than three years, while the PlayStation 4 has been on the market for more than five. Additionally, demand for Sony and Microsoft’s consoles has been down across the board as gamers prepare for the next generation to begin.

There are several other reasons to account for Nintendo’s success this year, and with Switch in general. Last year saw the release of several highly-anticipated exclusives for the system, including Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and Pokemon Sword and Shield. Of course, evergreen titles such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe also contributed. In fact, both games were two of 2019’s best-selling games overall, accounting for the seventh and tenth spots, respectively.

US NPD SW – 2019 Top 10 Sellers – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was 2019’s best-selling game. pic.twitter.com/kYu0gdTt3l — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) January 16, 2020

Nintendo likely saw a boost thanks to the release of the Switch Lite, as well. That particular version traded the console’s trademark “switch” ability for a cheaper price point. The classic Switch model remains the more popular option at the moment, but rumors have been swirling about another model coming next year. After all, with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X both releasing in 2020, Nintendo might not be able to hold on to that “best-selling console” title without a new model.

