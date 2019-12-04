Nintendo Switch Had Its Best Sales Week Ever in the United States Over Thanksgiving

Nintendo has announced that the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite sold a combined total of 830,000 systems in the United States over Thanksgiving week. That’s according to internal Nintendo data, and it clocks in as the best week of sales in the United States in the history of the Nintendo Switch. In total, the Nintendo says that the Nintendo Switch has sold 17.5 million units. Given that, it means that nearly 5% of all Nintendo Switch sales ever in the United States happened from November 24th to November 30th.

There are some obvious culprits when it comes to an explanation of why the Nintendo Switch sold so well. First and foremost, the Nintendo Switch Lite coming in $100 cheaper than the original model helps, and even then, there’s an updated model for the base Nintendo Switch. Add to all this a variety of bundled deals, and you can start to see why things went so well for Nintendo.

“Holiday shoppers see the value of Nintendo Switch, which offers a vast library of games for every type of player,” Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, said as part of the press release announcing the massive numbers. “Whether shopping for the ideal gift or picking one up for yourself, the Nintendo Switch family of systems provides options that fit every play style.”

The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are both currently available wherever such things are sold for $299.99 and $199.99, respectively. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.