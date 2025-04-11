Biggest Xbox Game Pass Stealth Release Ever Teased (And Fans Think They Know What It Is)

The biggest Xbox Game Pass stealth release ever is being teased by an Xbox insider with a track record headlined by major Xbox Game Pass leaks. More than this, Xbox fans seem to think they know what it is, and if it is what fans think it is, then it is indeed the biggest Xbox Game Pass stealth release since Hi-Fi Rush, and perhaps ever.

The new tease comes the way of well-known Xbox insider eXtas1s, who has far from the most perfect track record, but who has leaked the addition of Xbox Game Pass games in the past, sometimes months ahead of time. In other words, they clearly have some sources in or around Xbox.

“A surprise shadow drop (probably one of the biggest if not the biggest in Xbox Game Pass history) is coming, and it can happen at any moment,” reads the tease in question.

It is the final part, the, “it can happen at any moment,” that has caught the attention of Xbox fans in particular. Why? Because it comes alongside copious rumors and reports that a remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is not only real, but going to be stealth released this month.

Of course, a remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion certainly fits the billing of biggest Xbox Game Pass shadow drop ever. Further, the timing of this rumor, and the timing of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake rumors, surely can’t be a coincidence. That said, eXtas1s does not provide any specifics beyond the quote above.

It’s worth noting that if The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion — or whatever game this tease is referring to — comes to Xbox Game Pass at the day of its launch, it is only going to be available via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass PC. Subscribers to any other tier will have to buy it like everybody else.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt; both the tease itself and the speculation that it is The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake. At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on anything above. We do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

