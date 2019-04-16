Big Nintendo Switch Bundle Deal Updated With a 6-In-1 USB-C Adapter

Walmart has updated their big Nintendo Switch bundle deal once again, swapping out a backpack in favor of an extremely useful 6-in-1 USB-C adapter. So, at the time of writing, the offer breaks down like this…

The bundle includes your choice of Nintendo Switch console (gray or neon blue and red Joy-Cons), one of five essential Switch games (The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Super Mario Party), an Ematic Nintendo Switch, Type-C to HDMI + USB + Card Reader, and your choice of two Super Mario pin sets. You can order the bundle right here for $329.99 with free shipping. The official description and feature list for the Ematic Nintendo Switch, Type-C to HDMI + USB + Card Reader can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Ematic Nintendo Switch, Type-C to HDMI + USB + Card Reader is the ultimate in versatility. The USB C hub turns one type C port into several ports, which allows your MacBook Pro or other USB Type C devices to connect with multiple peripherals simultaneously. The space gray aluminium-alloy body also makes the Type C hub a perfect partner of your new MacBook Pro. Transfer data at the speed of 5 Gbps through USB 3.0 port, which is 10X faster than using USB 2.0. The USB Type C adapter also provides SD card slot and Micro SD card slot for extra data transmission needs. Never worry about your device would be out of power. The Type C adapter provides Power Delivery USB C charging port for rapid recharging. Streaming 4K UHD or Full HD 1080p video to HDTV, monitors, or projectors in extended screen without any blur and distortion. The USB C to HDMI adapter also supports Nintendo Switch and Samsung Dex to raise the fun of games.”

This bundle is, without a doubt, the best deal going on the Nintendo Switch at the moment. In fact, it’s the best deal we’ve seen since the holidays so jump on it while you can.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.