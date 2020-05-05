Nintendo Switch Getting Classic 1987 Game This Summer

✖

The Nintendo Switch eShop has played host to an impressive number of games over the last three years. Switch owners have clearly embraced the console's ability to play games on the go, and publishers have made an earnest effort to bring a plethora of games to the platform that span the history of gaming. The latest such example is Hoshi wo Miru Hito. The sci-fi RPG originally released in 1987 on the Famicom in Japan, and this will be the first time the game sees release outside of the region! Originally published by HOT B, the game will be released and localized by City Connection.

In Hoshi wo Miru Hito, four children with psychic abilities are tasked with unraveling the mysteries surrounding the game's cyberpunk-inspired world. In Japan, the game was known for its steep difficulty; Hoshi wo Miru Hito's monsters were incredibly powerful, and players were required to figure out many of the game's intricacies on their own, with little guidance. It will be interesting to see if the translation will retain the latter, or if City Connection will make things a bit clearer for newcomers. Of course, old-school purists just might prefer the challenge!

While video games now tend to release in all regions around the same time, old-school gamers were often left waiting months or years to play the same titles that gamers were enjoying in other territories. Localization and communication between companies was quite a bit different back then, and many titles never saw release outside of their home territories, as a result. As such, it's quite nice to finally see another game accessible to audiences in North America and Europe.

Hoshi wo Miru Hito is the latest title on Nintendo Switch aimed at old-school gamers, but the system has many classic options out and on the way for fans of older games. Publisher Hamster has been regularly bringing retro arcade games to the handheld hybrid through the Arcade Archives series, and Nintendo Switch Online offers classic NES and SNES games for Switch owners to play for free with their subscriptions.

Fans interested in finally trying Hoshi wo Miru Hito for themselves won't have to wait much longer. The title is scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch this summer. The game will retail for $9.99.

