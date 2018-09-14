Nintendo Switch Getting Classic NES Controllers

As if the Nintendo Switch wasn’t getting enough awesome accessories already (like that GameCube controller and adapter), it’s set to become home to classic gaming NES fun!

During today’s Nintendo Direct, the publisher confirmed that it would be bringing specially designed NES wireless controllers to the system, set to work with the 8-bit classics that will be offered via the Nintendo Switch Online network, which launches next Tuesday. You can get a glimpse of them in action in the trailer above.

The controllers will sell for $59.99 for a set of two, and will be available to pre-order on Nintendo’s website starting on September 18. No word yet if they’ll be given any sort of retail release.

The controllers work specifically with the NES games offered through the Online service, so don’t expect to use them with, say, the Hamster Vs. Super Mario Bros. and forthcoming Excitebike and Ice Climber games.

While that’s a slight bummer, the fact you can use classic controllers with these games is a nice touch. What’s more, you can sync them up with your Switch and actually plug them into the sides, so you can charge them in-between sessions, then use them for play again.

Nintendo did provide a glimpse of some of the classics you’ll be able to play starting next week, and it appears that some third-party titles will be included in the Nintendo Switch Online lineup. These include Tradewest’s classic take on Double Dragon; Konami titles like Gradius; Capcom games like Ghosts ‘n Goblins; Technos’ River City Ransom; and more. Obviously, it’s mostly made up of Nintendo games like Pro Wrestling (“A winner is you!”), Excitebike, Mario Bros., Ice Climber, Dr. Mario and more. Nintendo also stated that it will update the NES library with more titles in the months ahead, so fingers crossed that we’ll see classics like Castlevania and Contra make the rounds, along with a few obscure favorites.

At $60, the controllers might be a hard sell for some; but for nostalgic fans that want to play games the old-fashioned way, they look like a must-have. And, hey, you don’t have to worry about super-short cables like you did with the NES Classic Edition, so there’s that.

We’ll provide a link to Nintendo’s page once pre-orders for the controllers go live!