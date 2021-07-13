Nintendo Addresses Nintendo Switch Controller Problem and Whether the OLED Model Fixes It

✖

The Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers are great, but they are also quickly suffering from drifting problems. Nintendo has been sued for this problem, but so far, nothing has come of these lawsuits. Like other controllers, the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons continue to suffer from drifting issues, and there's no word of this changing, not even with the upcoming OLED model.

Right now, Nintendo isn't outright confirming whether or not the OLED model will address this issue. However, it sounds like it won't. According to an official statement from Nintendo PR, the controllers have not been changed with the OLED model. In other words, if they have been fixed, it's not clear how.

That said, while Nintendo is remaining vague about what the OLED model Joy-Cons do and don't do, what does note in the statement is it's aware of the issue, though this isn't the first it has acknowledged the problem.

"The Joy-Con controller configuration and functionality did not change with Nintendo Switch (OLED model). The configuration and functionally is the same as that of the Joy-con controllers for the Nintendo Switch console. At Nintendo, we take great pride in creating quality products and we are continuously making improvements to them. We are aware of reports that some Joy-Con controllers have not responded correctly. We want our consumers to have fun with Nintendo Switch, and if anything falls short of this goal we always encourage them to visit https://support.nintendo.com so we can help."

At this point, it's safe to assume the Nintendo Switch OLED Model isn't going to fix the Joy-Con drift issue. However, it's worth noting Nintendo probably wouldn't announce if it was going to or not, as it would run the risk of alienating those with the current Joy-Cons. Yet, at the same time, no better way to move accessories than by advertising a major improvement.

Of course, when and if Nintendo provides more information, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Nintendo Switch -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here.

H/T, The Verge.