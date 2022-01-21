Nintendo Switch Controller Getting Major New Feature

The Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons and controller shell pack-in leave a lot to be desired. As a result, many Nintendo fans turn to third-party companies for Nintendo Switch hardware. The most popular of these third-party companies is Hori, which has a selection of different Nintendo Switch controllers, including a few that are quite popular. Of course, which ones you’ll want not only comes down to personal preference, but also whether you do most of your gaming on Nintendo Switch in handheld mode or TV mode. Many who prefer the former turn to the Hori Split Pad Pro, which has a brand new feature.

The Hori Split Pad Pro is a popular choice for those who spend most of their time in handheld mode. Unfortunately, that’s all it’s really good for, but that’s changing. The controller is currently not compatible with docked mode, but a new attachment set is going to remedy this problem.

Come April 4, Nintendo Switch users who enjoy the Hori Split Pad Pro won’t have to choose between handheld mode or TV mode anymore. For $80, you can cop the Hori Split Pad Pro with an attachment set that enables the use of the controller with docked mode.

“Roll out the red carpet for HORI’s newest addition to the revolutionary Split Pad Pro line,” reads an official product description on Amazon. “The HORI Split Pad Pro lets players game with the full-size controller experience in handheld mode. Now including the Split Pad Pro Attachment which allows gamers to use the Split Pad Pro as a high-quality wired controller when attached. Featuring full-size analog sticks, a precision D-pad, and large shoulder buttons designed for comfort and accuracy, even during marathon gaming sessions. Advanced features include assignable rear triggers, Turbo functionally, headset jack, audio controls, and more. Perfect for high-pace action titles, in-depth adventure games, and many other genres.”

Like all Hori products, this new product is officially licensed and it supports the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch OLED as well.

