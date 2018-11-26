Nintendo Switch Controllers Are Cheaper Than Ever for Cyber Monday

Naturally, the Nintendo Switch is going to be one of the most popular gifts this holiday season, so Amazon is swooping in with Cyber Monday deals on some of the extras that every Switch owner needs. Let’s start with extra controllers:

Nintendo’s Pro Controller is the best way to play games on the Nintendo Switch. In fact, it’s one of the best controllers on the market period. It has everything – excellent ergonomics, motion controls, HD rumble, amiibo functionality, and epic battery life (up to 40 hours). That would explain the standard $69.99 price tag. However, Amazon’s Cyber Monday deal on the controller brings the price down to only $50.99, which is the lowest price that we’ve ever seen on it. Amazon has also discounted the price of numerous Joy-Cons, with most dipping below $60 after a standard discount and bonus deal at checkout. That’s another all-time low. They’ve even discounted the Nintendo Switch dock to only $59.49 after a standard 22% discount and bonus $10.50 coupon.

On a related note, Amazon dropped the biggest sale on SanDisk microSD cards that we’ve ever seen during the week of Black Friday. It was a boon for anyone that owns (or will own) a Nintendo Switch because the meager amount of onboard memory is wildy insufficient if you plan on dowloading games. If you missed the original sale, we have good news – it’s (mostly back)!

At the time of writing, you can grab the SanDisk 64GB microSD card for $11.99 (52% off), a 128GB card for $19.95 (31% off), 200GB card for $29.99 (38% off), and a 256GB card for $39.99 (44% off). Unfortunately, the 400GB card wasn’t reduced back to the absurd $79.99 price tag that it was last week, but you might want to keep tabs on that link just in case it changes. We wouldn’t wait too long though – the prices on all of these cards are liable to change at any time. We also don’t recommend getting anything less than 128GB. Even that amount of storage will go quickly.

