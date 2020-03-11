Nintendo Responds To E3 2020 Being Cancelled

Today, E3 2020 was officially cancelled due to concerns over coronavirus. Since then, Nintendo has responded to the news. Unfortunately, the Japanese games maker has not revealed how this will change its plans for June, but it did note in an official statement that it supports the decision of the Entertainment Software Association to cancel the show in order to protect the health and safety of everyone in the industry.

“Nintendo supports the ESA’s decision to cancel this year’s E3 to help protect the health and safety of everyone in our industry — our fans, our employees, our exhibitors and our longtime E3 partners,” reads Nintendo’s official response to the news.

As you may know, Nintendo’s participation at E3 2020 has dwindled in recent years. In fact, it hasn’t had a live presser at the show for awhile. Rather, it shows up with a pre-recorded Nintendo Direct, which is usually its biggest of the year. It’s unclear if this Direct will be dropped during the same window. It’s possible this news doesn’t change Nintendo’s marketing plans all that much, but it’s also possible it will scrap the June Direct all together.

Since the news broke, companies involved have all reacted differently. For example, Microsoft has already confirmed that in the place of E3 2020, Xbox will host its own digital event.

“E3 has always been an important moment for Team Xbox,” said Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, about the news. “Given this decision, this year we’ll celebrate the next generation of gaming with the Xbox community and all who love to play via an Xbox digital event.”

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear whether E3 2020 will be transitioned to something different. It may simply be scrapped, but it could be transformed into an all-digital show. Perhaps this is why Nintendo hasn’t revealed what it plans to do in the wake of the cancellation yet.

