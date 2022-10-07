Nintendo Switch Emulator Spotted in Official Steam Deck Video

Valve's new Steam Deck video released this week appears to include a reference to a Nintendo Switch emulation program, a discovery that's proven to be pretty funny to those who recognized the application. The video in question was shared in regards to a Steam Deck production update which made it so that the device was much easier to purchase and receive within a relatively short amount of time, so emulation certainly wasn't the focus, but it's become a topic of conversation now.

The Steam Deck video below contains the emulation reference, but if you blink, you'll miss it. You'll see an app for something called "yuzu" at the 1:40 mark for just a fraction of a second amid other playable games like Vampire Survivors, Tunic, and Hades. We won't link to the application itself here, but it's hardly a secret for those who sought out the Steam Deck for emulation needs.

After the video was shared online, many users on social media like Nibel shared screenshots of the brief moment from the Steam Deck hype trailer for those who might've missed it. Many people noticed that the Xbox logo was there in the lower-left corner, too, but as others have stated, that appears to just be an icon reflecting that an Xbox controller is synced up to the Steam Deck.

Valve's new official video for the Steam Deck has a very interesting game icon in ithttps://t.co/KvI6b2nVa1 pic.twitter.com/uPsw3hOpog — Nibel (@Nibellion) October 7, 2022

Whether a mistake on the part of whoever put together the video or a cheeky acknowledgement from Valve towards the way people prefer to use their Steam Decks, the logo is quite the sight in an official Steam Deck video. That's especially true considering Nintendo's staunch anti-emulation stance when it comes to people downloading alternate versions of Nintendo games be they Switch titles or ones from retro systems. Nintendo has already taken action in the past against videos that showed people how to emulate its games on the Steam Deck, but since this video doesn't actually show a Switch game running on the Steam device or anything like that, it's not like it's something that can be taken down due to content claims.

The video's still up at the time of publishing, though it'll be interesting to see if it remains up or not or if it gets edited.