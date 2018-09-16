Nintendo Switch eShop Sale Includes ‘Crash Bandicoot’, ‘Sonic Forces’ and More

While this week has seen its fair share of new Nintendo Switch releases, there are also a bunch of games that have been marked down, as part of Nintendo‘s latest eShop sale.
This includes a number of popular favorites, such as Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, which can be yours for $29.99; the fast-paced Sonic Forces, which is going for $23.99; and a handful of indie favorites, such as Pato Box, Mutant Mudds Collection, Guts & Glory and Garage, amongst several others.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The sale is good through this Thursday, September 20, so you’ve got a few days to stock up on eShop credit and pick up some favorites. Check out all the available deals below!
- ACA NeoGeo Alpha Mission II – $4.79
- ACA NeoGeo Art of Fighting – $4.79
- ACA NeoGeo Burning Fight – $4.79
- ACA NeoGeo King of the Monsters ’94 – $4.79
- ACA NeoGeo King of the Monsters – $4.79
- ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug – $4.79
- ACA NeoGeo Samurai Shodown – $4.79
- ACA NeoGeo Super Sidekicks – $4.79
- Air Mail – $11.99
- Atomine – $6.99
- Baseball Riot – $3.34
- Bleed – $4.07
- Bouncy Bob – $0.99
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers – $14.99
- Cast Of The Seven Godsends – $4.41
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – $29.99
- Darts Up – $2.69
- Defoliation – $7.99
- Drawful 2 – $7.99
- Earthworms – $4.99
- Figment – $14.99
- Final Light, The Prison – $6.29
- Flat Heroes – $7.99
- Frederic: Resurrection of Music – $0.59
- Frost – $6.49
- FunBox Party – $0.99
- Garage – $11.99
- Gekido Kintaro’s Revenge – $9.89
- Goetia – $2.49
- Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing – $5.99
- Green Game: TimeSwapper – $1.49
- Guts & Glory – $11.99
- Hello Neighbor – $31.99
- Immortal Redneck – $13.99
- Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Super Burger Time – $7.19
- Light Fall – $9.74
- Lost Sea – $6.99
- Mecho Tales – $0.79
- Membrane – $6.99
- Monster Jam: Crush It! – $14.99
- Mr. Shifty- $11.99
- Mutant Mudds Collection – $7.49
- No Thing – $0.99
- Paper Wars: Cannon Fodder Devastated – $4.99
- Pato Box – $13.49
- Perception – $8.99
- Plague Road – $0.99
- Plantera Deluxe – $3.49
- Punch Club – $11.99
- Qbik – $0.99
- Red Game Without a Great Name – $1.49
- Rive: Ultimate Edition – $8.24
- Road to Ballhalla – $11.99
- Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX – $5.99
- Skee-Ball – $14.99
- Soccer Slammers – $4.99
- Sonic Forces – $23.99
- Sparkle 3 Genesis – $0.99
- Sparkle Zero – $1.24
- Spheroids – $5.99
- Spy Chameleon – $5.99
- The Bridge – $2.49
- The Final Station – $15.99
- Them Bombs! – $7.99
- The Wardrobe – $10.49
- Toki Tori – $2.74
- Toki Tori 2: Nintendo Switch Edition – $8.24
- Totes the Goat – $2.49
- Tower of Babel – $5.49
- Tumbleseed – $4.94
- Twin Robots: Ultimate Edition – $5.35
- Unexplored – $12.00
- Vostok Inc. – $11.24
- Voxel Shot – $7.20
- Where Are My Friends – $1.19
- Xeodrifter – $4.99
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles – $23.99
- Zen Bound 2 – $9.74
- Zortrix: Solar Division – $11.24
There are some great deals here, particularly for Crash and Sonic, so pick these up while you can! Again, the sale ends on September 20.