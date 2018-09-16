Nintendo Switch eShop Sale Includes ‘Crash Bandicoot’, ‘Sonic Forces’ and More

While this week has seen its fair share of new Nintendo Switch releases, there are also a bunch of games that have been marked down, as part of Nintendo‘s latest eShop sale.

This includes a number of popular favorites, such as Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, which can be yours for $29.99; the fast-paced Sonic Forces, which is going for $23.99; and a handful of indie favorites, such as Pato Box, Mutant Mudds Collection, Guts & Glory and Garage, amongst several others.

The sale is good through this Thursday, September 20, so you’ve got a few days to stock up on eShop credit and pick up some favorites. Check out all the available deals below!

ACA NeoGeo Alpha Mission II – $4.79

ACA NeoGeo Art of Fighting – $4.79

ACA NeoGeo Burning Fight – $4.79

ACA NeoGeo King of the Monsters ’94 – $4.79

ACA NeoGeo King of the Monsters – $4.79

ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug – $4.79

ACA NeoGeo Samurai Shodown – $4.79

ACA NeoGeo Super Sidekicks – $4.79

Air Mail – $11.99

Atomine – $6.99

Baseball Riot – $3.34

Bleed – $4.07

Bouncy Bob – $0.99

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers – $14.99

Cast Of The Seven Godsends – $4.41

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – $29.99

Darts Up – $2.69

Defoliation – $7.99

Drawful 2 – $7.99

Earthworms – $4.99

Figment – $14.99

Final Light, The Prison – $6.29

Flat Heroes – $7.99

Frederic: Resurrection of Music – $0.59

Frost – $6.49

FunBox Party – $0.99

Garage – $11.99

Gekido Kintaro’s Revenge – $9.89

Goetia – $2.49

Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing – $5.99

Green Game: TimeSwapper – $1.49

Guts & Glory – $11.99

Hello Neighbor – $31.99

Immortal Redneck – $13.99

Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Super Burger Time – $7.19

Light Fall – $9.74

Lost Sea – $6.99

Mecho Tales – $0.79

Membrane – $6.99

Monster Jam: Crush It! – $14.99

Mr. Shifty- $11.99

Mutant Mudds Collection – $7.49

No Thing – $0.99

Paper Wars: Cannon Fodder Devastated – $4.99

Pato Box – $13.49

Perception – $8.99

Plague Road – $0.99

Plantera Deluxe – $3.49

Punch Club – $11.99

Qbik – $0.99

Red Game Without a Great Name – $1.49

Rive: Ultimate Edition – $8.24

Road to Ballhalla – $11.99

Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX – $5.99

Skee-Ball – $14.99

Soccer Slammers – $4.99

Sonic Forces – $23.99

Sparkle 3 Genesis – $0.99

Sparkle Zero – $1.24

Spheroids – $5.99

Spy Chameleon – $5.99

The Bridge – $2.49

The Final Station – $15.99

Them Bombs! – $7.99

The Wardrobe – $10.49

Toki Tori – $2.74

Toki Tori 2: Nintendo Switch Edition – $8.24

Totes the Goat – $2.49

Tower of Babel – $5.49

Tumbleseed – $4.94

Twin Robots: Ultimate Edition – $5.35

Unexplored – $12.00

Vostok Inc. – $11.24

Voxel Shot – $7.20

Where Are My Friends – $1.19

Xeodrifter – $4.99

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles – $23.99

Zen Bound 2 – $9.74

Zortrix: Solar Division – $11.24

There are some great deals here, particularly for Crash and Sonic, so pick these up while you can! Again, the sale ends on September 20.