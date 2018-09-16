Gaming

Nintendo Switch eShop Sale Includes ‘Crash Bandicoot’, ‘Sonic Forces’ and More

While this week has seen its fair share of new Nintendo Switch releases, there are also a bunch of games that have been marked down, as part of Nintendo‘s latest eShop sale.

This includes a number of popular favorites, such as Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, which can be yours for $29.99; the fast-paced Sonic Forces, which is going for $23.99; and a handful of indie favorites, such as Pato Box, Mutant Mudds Collection, Guts & Glory and Garage, amongst several others.

The sale is good through this Thursday, September 20, so you’ve got a few days to stock up on eShop credit and pick up some favorites. Check out all the available deals below!

  • ACA NeoGeo Alpha Mission II – $4.79
  • ACA NeoGeo Art of Fighting – $4.79
  • ACA NeoGeo Burning Fight – $4.79
  • ACA NeoGeo King of the Monsters ’94 – $4.79
  • ACA NeoGeo King of the Monsters – $4.79
  • ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug – $4.79
  • ACA NeoGeo Samurai Shodown – $4.79
  • ACA NeoGeo Super Sidekicks – $4.79
  • Air Mail – $11.99
  • Atomine – $6.99
  • Baseball Riot – $3.34
  • Bleed – $4.07
  • Bouncy Bob – $0.99
  • Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers – $14.99
  • Cast Of The Seven Godsends – $4.41
  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – $29.99
  • Darts Up – $2.69
  • Defoliation – $7.99
  • Drawful 2 – $7.99
  • Earthworms – $4.99
  • Figment – $14.99
  • Final Light, The Prison – $6.29
  • Flat Heroes – $7.99
  • Frederic: Resurrection of Music – $0.59
  • Frost – $6.49
  • FunBox Party – $0.99
  • Garage – $11.99
  • Gekido Kintaro’s Revenge – $9.89
  • Goetia – $2.49
  • Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing – $5.99
  • Green Game: TimeSwapper – $1.49
  • Guts & Glory – $11.99
  • Hello Neighbor – $31.99
  • Immortal Redneck – $13.99
  • Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Super Burger Time – $7.19
  • Light Fall – $9.74
  • Lost Sea – $6.99
  • Mecho Tales – $0.79
  • Membrane – $6.99
  • Monster Jam: Crush It! – $14.99
  • Mr. Shifty- $11.99
  • Mutant Mudds Collection – $7.49
  • No Thing – $0.99
  • Paper Wars: Cannon Fodder Devastated – $4.99
  • Pato Box – $13.49
  • Perception – $8.99
  • Plague Road – $0.99
  • Plantera Deluxe – $3.49
  • Punch Club – $11.99
  • Qbik – $0.99
  • Red Game Without a Great Name – $1.49
  • Rive: Ultimate Edition – $8.24
  • Road to Ballhalla – $11.99
  • Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX – $5.99
  • Skee-Ball – $14.99
  • Soccer Slammers – $4.99
  • Sonic Forces – $23.99
  • Sparkle 3 Genesis – $0.99
  • Sparkle Zero – $1.24
  • Spheroids – $5.99
  • Spy Chameleon – $5.99
  • The Bridge – $2.49
  • The Final Station – $15.99
  • Them Bombs! – $7.99
  • The Wardrobe – $10.49
  • Toki Tori – $2.74
  • Toki Tori 2: Nintendo Switch Edition – $8.24
  • Totes the Goat – $2.49
  • Tower of Babel – $5.49
  • Tumbleseed – $4.94
  • Twin Robots: Ultimate Edition – $5.35
  • Unexplored – $12.00
  • Vostok Inc. – $11.24
  • Voxel Shot – $7.20
  • Where Are My Friends – $1.19
  • Xeodrifter – $4.99
  • Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles – $23.99
  • Zen Bound 2 – $9.74
  • Zortrix: Solar Division – $11.24

There are some great deals here, particularly for Crash and Sonic, so pick these up while you can! Again, the sale ends on September 20.

