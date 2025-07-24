One of the Nintendo Switch’s Only Zoids Games Just Disappeared

Zoids fans have made a sad discovery, as Zoids Wild: Blast Unleashed has been delisted on Nintendo Switch and can no longer be purchased via the Nintendo eShop. There doesn’t seem to be any indication as to when this actually happened, with some fans only recently learning this, while others pointed out it happened a while ago. Regardless, players will not be able to buy Zoids Wild: Blast Unleashed digitally.

Zoids Wild: Blast Unleashed was initially released on October 16th, 2020, and has now been taken down from the Nintendo eShop. It was one of the only Zoids games on the Nintendo Switch, and fans have no way to play the beloved franchise on this platform anymore.

That said, it seems the takedown is limited to certain regions, such as the United States, and can still be purchased and downloaded elsewhere. Physical editions can also still be found, but this will vary depending on the retailer. Fans can always purchase the game through resellers, but should be prepared for potential price markups.

This led fans to discuss the game. Many praised the game and blamed the lack of marketing as the reason it failed. Outright Games seemingly did not provide much marketing for Zoids Wilds: Blast Unleashed. This could have been the reason for its low sales numbers.

Others pointed out that the game itself was not good. The game was typically reviewed as average, and lackluster scores likely meant that mostly fans purchased the game. Combining poor reviews and little to no marketing, it isn’t all that surprising that Zoids Wild: Blast Unleashed underperformed.

Regardless, this does not justify being delisted. This is an ongoing problem with the gaming community, having become a mainstream issue when Ubisoft took down servers for The Crew. Recently, Steam and Itch.io have also removed numerous NSFW games and have likewise come under fire.