All 6 Zoids Anime Shows, Ranked

Zoids made a big splash in 1982 with its model kits, but it was the anime adaptations that really cemented its popularity in the West. The series was so much more than just robots fighting each other. It taught us about growing up, facing tough challenges, and standing up for what you believe in. The show was emotional and intense and made us care deeply about the characters as we accompanied Van on his journey to understand who he was and what mattered to him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Each adaptation kept the Zoid battles we loved but added something new. Sure, some of the later series didn’t live up to Chaotic Century, but overall, the franchise proved that mecha could have heart. Even now, the series’ soulful storytelling has allowed it to maintain a dedicated fanbase decades after the first adaptation came out. That said, today we’ve ranked all of these adaptations from top to bottom, giving you a detailed look at the best and the not-so-great Zoids anime shows.

6. Zoids: Wild Zero (2019-2020)

A direct sequel to Zoids: Wild, this anime series continues the story of Arashi and his Wild Liger as they battle new powerful enemies and uncover mysterious Zoids. The show tries to take a darker, more serious tone, but it struggles due to slow pacing and weak storytelling. Worse, the story feels drawn out at times, making it hard to stay fully engaged.

While the battles are exciting and visually appealing, they don’t carry the same emotional weight as the battles in earlier Zoids stories. The stakes feel lower, and while the main cast is likable, they don’t have the same lasting impact as past protagonists. Despite their sleekness, the new Zoids don’t capture the thrill of the classic robots. As a result, while Zoids: Wild Zero certainly has potential, it doesn’t quite live up to the legacy of the earlier shows.

5. Zoids: Fuzors (2004-2005)

Zoids: Fuzors started with a good idea but failed to fully deliver. The concept of ZoiFusion, where Zoids combine into stronger forms, had potential but didn’t work out as expected. The animation was disappointing, with cheap 3D models that didn’t match the look of earlier Zoids shows. And the story didn’t help either, making it hard to stay interested.

The show followed a simple episodic format, which made it easy to watch, but the excitement ended there. The plot, with its Zoid battles and a conspiracy to take down Blue City, didn’t really build any momentum. Fans were let down, and the show was canceled halfway through its U.S. run. You can watch this series if you’re a Zoids completist, but it’s not a must-see for most fans.

4. Zoids: Wild (2018-2019)

Zoids: Wild took the story to Earth and brought a lighter, more energetic vibe. It follows Arashi, a thrill-seeking kid who teams up with Wild Liger to take on the Death Metal Empire, a group set on world domination. The redesigned Zoids felt fresh and exciting while still keeping that classic charm.

The animation is crisp, and the battles are fast and action-packed. However, longtime Zoids fans might notice a shift in tone. The story is simpler and more accessible, which does make it great for younger viewers or newcomers. However, those who love the deeper conflicts and storylines of earlier series might find it lacking.

3. Zoids: Genesis (2005-2006)

Zoids: Genesis shook things up by mixing mecha action with a post-apocalyptic adventure. Instead of tournaments or military battles, it follows Ruuji Familon, a kid who stumbles upon the legendary Murasame Liger while scavenging. When his village’s generator breaks, he sets out to fix it but gets sucked into a much bigger war.

The show stands out with its darker tone and rich world-building. Many fans like the fresh take on Zoids, with the Murasame Liger being a fan favorite. However, some feel like Genesis lost the classic Zoids feel, shifting more towards a fantasy-style adventure. But love it or not, the series definitely brought something new to the franchise.

2. Zoids: New Century (2001-2002)

For many Western fans, Zoids: New Century was their first taste of the franchise. The series moves away from the war-heavy plots of earlier installments. Instead, it is more palatable and focuses on high-energy tournament battles. The story follows Bit Cloud, a laid-back scavenger who stumbles upon the legendary Liger Zero and joins the Blitz Team.

New Century stands out because of how easy it is to jump into. Most episodes follow a simple formula: the Blitz Team faces off against a rival, Bit and Liger Zero pull off an epic last-minute move, and the crowd goes wild. With fast-paced action, memorable characters, and some of the best Zoid battles in the franchise, this anime is a thrilling ride from start to finish.

1. Zoids: Chaotic Century (1999-2000)

No other Zoids series has quite lived up to what Chaotic Century delivered. This is where it all started, and even now, the series is still considered the best Zoids anime. It is the story of Van Flyheight, a kid who stumbles upon Zeke, a rare organoid that can fuse with Zoids and make them stronger.

With Fiona, a mysterious girl who has no memory of her past, Van sets off on an adventure that quickly involves him in a full-blown war between the Helic Republic and the Guylos Empire. Unlike many later Zoids series, Chaotic Century is all about war, and the stakes feel sky-high. Van starts out eager but inexperienced, and over time, he grows into a hardy warrior.