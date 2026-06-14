New Nintendo Switch Exclusive Game Dethrones Pokemon Pokopia as Highest-Rated Nintendo Game of 2026

A new Nintendo Switch console-exclusive game has dethroned Pokemon Pokopia as the highest-rated exclusive or console exclusive Nintendo game of 2026. While the former is exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2, this new release is console-exclusive to the Nintendo Switch. Meanwhile, this new game is the third highest-rated game of 2026, behind only Forza Horizon 6 and Mina the Hollower, the latter of which is the highest-rated Switch and Switch 2 game so far this year, but it is not an exclusive or a console exclusive.

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The game in question is only available on PC and Nintendo Switch, at least right now, and it is called Schrödinger’s Call, which is a visual novel from developer Acrobatic Chirimenjako and publisher Shueisha Games, the former of which has debuted with the release. And what a debut it is turning out to be. Right now, the Nintendo Switch console exclusive has an 89 on Metacritic, and it’s not just a critical darling, because its user reviews are even better. The Nintendo eShop does not have user reviews, but Steam does. On Steam, it has 613 user reviews so far, with a 96% approval rating. This gives it an “Overwhelmingly Positive” user review score, the highest possible on the platform.

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Immersive and Emotional Visual Novel

“When the world is coming to an end, who would you want to speak to one last time,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game, for those unfamiliar with it. “In that final moment, if you could accompany souls wandering between life and death, what words would you choose to share with them?”

Those interested in checking out this new Nintendo Switch console exclusive game should be prepared to hand over $17.99 to the Nintendo eShop. In return, you will get a game that is about eight hours long.

Despite critical and consumer acclaim, Schrödinger’s Call is flying under the radar, probably because it is a Japanese visual novel game, though there is English localization complete with English voice acting. To this end, while its Metacritic score suggests it should be in early Game of the Year conversations, it’s currently not because it is lesser known in a niche genre. For some, though, it is certainly the Game of the Year so far.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.