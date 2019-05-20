The First Nintendo Switch Controller with Voice Chat Support Is up for Pre-Order

Most Switch owners will tell you that Nintendo’s smartphone voice chat solution is less than ideal (though they might use stronger language to describe it). The obvious remedy for this problem is a controller that supports in-game audio through a headset, and PDP has finally delivered with the Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio Wired Controller.

PDP has partnered with Vivox on the chat functionality for the controller, which is the same company that handles Fortnite in-game chat on the Switch. Features include a 3.5mm audio jack and the ability to adjust volume directly from the controller itself. It also includes two programmable buttons and an interchangeable faceplate. The USB cable for the controller measures 10-feet long, so being tethered to the console shouldn’t be much of an issue.

If you play a lot of Nintendo Switch games online, picking up the Faceoff Deluxe+ seems like a no-brainer – especially at only $24.99. You can pre-order the controller in several styles on Amazon right now with shipping slated for July 22nd. The controllers are covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until they ship and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time that you order and the release date.

The official description reads:

“Plug your headset into the first controller for Nintendo Switch with built-in audio. The 3.5mm audio jack in the Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio Wired Controller supports in-game audio for all games and USB-chat for compatible titles. You can also adjust the audio on-the-fly using the D-pad on the controller. Plug in the controller and your go-to headset, and you’re ready to start commanding your team!

You can customize your gameplay with the dual programmable paddle-style buttons on the back of the controller, and swap out and snap in different Faceoff faceplates with the unique interchangeable design.”

