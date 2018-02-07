Chance the Rapper Calls for Fortnite on Nintendo Switch

With Fortnite’s incredible rise in popularity since the team at Epic Games implemented the free-to-play battle royale mode, many have rallied for the chance to take the online experience with them on the go with a Nintendo Switch port. Epic themselves addressed this desire on more than one occasion to share fan enthusiasm for this to happen. Now it looks like hopefuls have another beacon of hope from an unlikely beacon: Chance.

The rapper took to his Twitter account to rally for Nintendo to support a Fortnite port. Upon his initial post, many fans immediately took to his thread to throw in their support to gain Nintendo’s interest:

Can we get a fortnite on switch @NintendoAmerica — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 7, 2018

As far as Epic goes, the team behind the online game have been amazing since the very beginning when it comes to being involved with their community and delivering results based off of community feedback. With so much demand surrounding this port – if it’s doable, we really can’t see it not being done. That being said, there are many factors that go into a port decision – especially with online games – so for right now, we wait. We wait and hope for an official announcement, or at least an official statement confirming yay or nay.