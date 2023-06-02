Nintendo Switch Stealth Release Surprises Game Boy Fans

Owners of Nintendo Switch -- including Switch Lite and Switch OLED owners -- can now enjoy a brand new and unexpected game. And if you grew up playing Game Boy games then this stealth release may tickle your fancy extra. Better yet, you can figure out if the game is going to tickle your fancy fairly painlessly as the game in question is only $1.99 on the Nintendo eShop. As the price suggests, the Game Boy-inspired game isn't the biggest game in existence, but seldom were games from this era.

The mystery game is a little title called Fishing Vacation from publisher DreadXP and developer Teebowah Games. If you have no afinity for the Game Boy, then it's unlikely the game is going to be of interest to you, but if you do nostalgically yearn for this era of gaming, it could be worrth checking out. Unfortunately, there aren't any reviews for the game posted on Metacritic, but the game did come to Steam last year, and on Steam it boasts a "Very Positive" rating, with 98 percent of 119 user reviews rating the game positively.

"In Fishing Vacation, you and your buddy have the keys to their uncle's cabin up in the mountains near the best lake you've ever fished in! The ecology has changed since the last time that you visited, though. Uncle is nowhere to be found... but don't let that stop you from reeling in a big one," reads an official pitch for the game. "Over the span of three days, you'll dig up your own worms and catch your own dinner as you uncover the mysteries of the vacant cabin and the whereabouts of your friend's uncle and their family."

In addition to $1.99, to play the game on your Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, or Nintendo Switch OLED you're going to need to fork over 61 MB of space, which is nothing. Suffice to say, at 61 MB and a price of $1.99, it should come as no surprise the game is one to two hours long. Unfortunately, on Switch the game only supports English. And right now, the Nintendo Switch is the only console you can play the game. It's been on Steam since 2022, but it's yet to come to Xbox or PlayStation consoles.