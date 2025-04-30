New Nintendo Switch Feature Lets You Hide Your NSFW Games

A new feature for both the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 has been revealed regarding the change to virtual game cards. Ordinarily, these can be viewed and shared between players with access to the same account. However, players also have the option to hide certain game cards from view, preventing others from seeing what games they play and have on their system. While Nintendo likely implemented this feature to prevent kids from playing games that are too mature on family plans or remove annoying demos, the Internet has found another use. Players have already begun commenting on how this feature can be used to hide not-safe-for-work games.

While Nintendo strongly practices family values with its games, the Nintendo Switch eShop is riddled with NSFW games. Not only are these games prevalent on the system, but they often go on huge sales, further promoting them in the eShop. With this new feature, players can purchase and hide them from view.

Nintendo Switch Virtual Game Cards hidden feature.

The Nintendo Switch eShop has long been the butt of many jokes. It is notoriously bad, not just for how it runs, but the lack of quality control regarding the games it allows. NSFW and hentai games are one example that Nintendo has not cracked down on, but other games are blatant rip-offs of more popular games.

Despite this, there is an audience for NSFW games on the Nintendo Switch, and there likely will be on the Nintendo Switch 2. Allowing players to hide their game cards means players can play whatever game they prefer and not have to face scrutiny over their choices.

Many are hopeful that Nintendo will crack down on these types of games when the Nintendo Switch 2 launches. It remains to be seen if NSFW games will be as easily available and viewable going forward. Hopefully, players with a family plan will be able to shield their kids from seeing unsuitable games, whether they are too scary, violent, or NSFW.