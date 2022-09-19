Nintendo Switch Game Deals: Ring Fit Adventure, Super Mario Maker 2, and More
If you own a Nintendo Switch you'll want to check out the deals that are happening right now on a collection of popular first party games. This comes in addition to a huge sale that is currently happening in the eShop. You can save big on Ring Fit Adventure, Super Mario Maker 2, Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics, and more. A full breakdown of your options can be found below.
- Ring Fit Adventure – $54.99: See on Amazon / Best Buy
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain – $19.99: See on Amazon / Best Buy
- Game Builder Garage – $19.99: See on Amazon / Best Buy
- Super Mario Maker 2 – $39.99: See on Amazon / Best Buy
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – $29.99: See on Amazon / Best Buy
- Most of these games are also available with the discount in digital form here on Amazon.
The deal on Ring Fit Adventure is especially interesting as the $25 discount is one of the biggest that we've ever seen on the game. If you're unfamiliar, Ring Fit Adventure is an exercise-focused RPG, which players control using the game's included Ring-Con and Leg Strap. Players defeat enemies in turn-based combat by using different exercise positions. It's a unique concept that was a surprise mega hit for Nintendo in the midst of the pandemic.
Speaking of the Nintendo Switch, OLED special editions of the console are now available for Splatoon 3 and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. You can keep tabs on the latest Nintendo Switch news right here.