Nintendo Switch eShop Sale Cuts Major Games to Lowest Prices Ever

If there's a Nintendo Switch port of a hit game or two that you've been on the fence about for a while now, the current sale going on within Nintendo's eShop marketplace might be your best shot at getting the game(s) at some pretty low prices. That's because Nintendo just so happens to be running a promotion right now called the "Blockbuster Sale" which, as its name suggests, has slashed the prices of games that are part of some of the biggest series that have become household names over the years.

While the bigger names like The Elder Scrolls are the ones you'll recognize quicker in the lists of games on sale, some of the breakout indies that found success on and off the Nintendo Switch are on sale, too. we've picked out a couple of games shown below including some Saints Row, Assassin's Creed, and BioShock games that have either hit their lowest prices ever during this sale or have at least returned to the lowest prices hit already before this Blockbuster Sale.

Check out some of the game son sale alongside their reduced prices below:

Nintendo eShop Blockbuster Sale

Assassin's Creed III: Remastered – $9.99

BioShock: The Collection – $9.99

Saints Row: The Third – The Full Package – $5.99

Overcooked! 2 – $6.24

Persona 5 Strikers – $23.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – $29.99

Hades – $14.99

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – $29.99

LEGO Harry Potter Collection – $9.99

Spyro Reignited Trilogy – $19.99

As is the case with any of these sales, there is a set end date for the discounts at which point the games will return to their normal prices. This price revert seems to happen around September 26th for many of the games included in the Blockbuster Sale, but it's probably best not to wait that long just to be sure if you were planning on buying one or two of these games anyways.

This sale is also separate from other offers going on right no which all amount to quite a few different games on sale. One of those, for example, is an RPG regarded as one of the best ones to ever grace the Nintendo Switch.