Nintendo Fans Can Now Play Next Big Switch Exclusive Early

Nintendo fans can now play the next big Nintendo Switch exclusive early. With the Nintendo Switch 2 — the next Nintendo console — on the horizon, support for the Nintendo Switch is coming to an end. And this has shown on the games front. Not only are fewer games now releasing on Nintendo Switch, but Nintendo’s own output has slowed down a trickle of largely smaller releases. The next mainline Zelda game, the next 3D Mario game, the next Mario Kart, and more are all now being held for the next Nintendo console.

There are some Nintendo Switch games to look forward to though. To this end, a fairly major release from Nintendo is hitting Nintendo Switch next week on October 17. Before that happens though, a free demo for the game has been released.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game in question is Super Mario Party Jamboree, the latest Mario Party game for the Nintendo Switch. While the game still hasn’t received a demo on the Nintendo eShop, which is unlikely to happen at this point, it has received an in-person demo at more than one retailer.

The demo is specifically available at GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target for those interested in checking out the Nintendo Switch exclusive early. Unfortunately, the demo is limited to just ten minutes. During it, players can check out Minigame Bay and Kooplathon, though the latter is limited to Showdown Minigame, Free Play, Battle, Daily Challenge, Survival, and Tag Match. Overall, it features 110 different minigames.

Super Mario Party Jamboree is set to release on October 17, priced at $59.99. When it releases, it will be exclusive to Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. Those interested can read more about the game below:

“Join the latest Mario Party, a jamboree of seven boards and over 110 minigames,” reads an official description of the game. “From running through merry-go-rounds to motion-control minigolf, this jamboree is jam-packed with more minigames than any Mario Party game to date. With seven boards in all, you can go with the flow in Goomba Lagoon, search the mall for stars in Rainbow Galleria, or revisit the classics of Western Land and Mario’s Rainbow Castle.”

