Original Xbox Launch Game Coming to Nintendo Switch Soon

An original Xbox launch game is coming to the Nintendo Switch very soon. More specifically, developer Oddworld Inhabitants and publisher Microids announced that yet another installment in the Oddworld series is coming to the Nintendo platform via the Nintendo eShop. This time it's Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee, which, as you may remember, launched alongside the original Xbox back in 2001. To accompany this news, the pair revealed a brand new trailer and revealed that a physical release of the port is also in the works, though it won't be releasing until sometime later this year.

As you would expect, the Nintendo Switch port of the 2001 game will arrive with a few enhancements. For one, it will come with higher resolution textures, higher quality poly models, and improved audio. It will also come with a variety of new features, and run at a smooth 60 FPS.

For those that don't know: Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee is the third game in the series and the second chapter of the Oddworld Quintology. The game was originally in development for PS2, but eventually, it jumped from the platform in order to be an Xbox exclusive, presumably getting some cash from Microsoft in the process. Below, you can read more about the title:

"Players guide Mudokon champion Abe, and his aquatic Gabbit partner Munch, in Oddworld's third adventure, using special psychic powers, cool power-ups, and other special abilities to deliver payback as they reclaim the last gabbit eggs on Oddworld, which have been packaged in a can of gabbiar," reads an official pitch of the game.

Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee will be available for the Nintendo Switch starting on May 14. It will cost $30, however, if you pre-purchase the game before release, you can get it for $10 off. In other words, if you pre-order the game, it will only cost $20.

