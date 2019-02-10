Nintendo Has Potentially 12 Unannounced Switch Games Coming This Year

2017 was a great year for Nintendo Switch from a games perspective. 2018, not so much. And now the question on every Switch owner’s mind is: will 2019 be more of 2018 or a return to 2017? Well, the latter is looking increasingly likely.

2019 already has decent offering for Switch owners: Yoshi’s Crafted World, Luigi’s Mansion 3, a new Animal Crossing, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Daemon X Machina, a new Pokemon, and possibly even Bayonetta 3. But apparently, this is just the tip of the iceberg, because according to a new report, Nintendo still has 12 unannounced Switch games that could potentially release this year.

The report comes way of Emily Rogers, a well-known reporter and Nintendo insider who has previously leaked out and surfaced correct information in regards to Nintendo in the past. You may remember her as the person who basically leaked everything about the Switch before it was revealed or announced.

That said, taking to ResetEra, Rogers revealed Nintendo has 12 unannounced games in development for Switch, all which could come this year. According to Rogers, among these games, three are smaller eShop-only titles, one is a Nintendo Labo kit, two are more Wii U ports, while the rest (six) are bigger retail games.

Of these 12 games, nine have a 75 percent or higher chance of releasing this year. Meanwhile, three — two bigger retail games, and one Wii u port — have about a 50 percent chance of hitting this year. Rogers specifies in the latter group is the basically-but-not-officially-confirmed Metroid Prime Trilogy, while the other is Retro Studios secret project, which has been long-rumored to be Star Fox Racing.

So, what could some of these other mystery games be? Well, Super Mario Maker 2, Pikmin 3, and a new 2D Zelda have all been thrown around parts of the Internet. But, at this point, who knows. All of this in fact should be taken with a grain of salt like any report or leak, even if Rogers’ has a history of reliable reporting.

Speaking of rumors, the other newest word on the Nintendo rumor block is that a big Nintendo Direct is coming next week. So, perhaps we’ll know more about Nintendo’s 2019 intentions soon.