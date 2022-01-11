Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Update Has Surprise for Metroid Dread Fans

When Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED boot up the game they will be surprised with a sprinkle of new content that will particularly tickle the fancy of Metroid fans. A few months ago, on October 8, Nintendo released the latest major Nintendo Switch exclusive in the form of Metroid Dread. To accompany this release, Nintendo added some special and limited-time Metroid Dread-themed spirits to the game. After a short period of time, these Spirits were removed from the game, but now they are back as permanent additions.

If you never encountered these Spirits the first time they were added, they are for the Metroid Dread version of Samus, E.M.M.I, and Chozo Soldier. Unfortunately, with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate support basically dusted and finished, this is probably the only Metroid Dread content the game will ever boast, but it’s better than nothing.

As you may know, the game’s recent update added amiibo support for both the Metroid Dread Samus amiibo and the E.M.M.I amiibo. Thus, using these two amiibos will instantly give players each respective spirit.

As always, we will keep you updated when and if the situation evolves, but, for now, it sounds like this will be the extent of Metroid Dread content added. As for why it’s being added on a permanent basis now compared to a month ago or when the game first launched, we don’t know. Nintendo does not provide any explanation for its strange ways. It could have had something to do with the aforementioned amiibo though.

