One of the Nintendo Switch’s Most Acclaimed Games Gets Biggest Sale Ever

One of the highest-rated Nintendo Switch games to be released on the platform has been discounted lower than ever before for Black Friday. Perhaps more than any other current video game console, the Switch is home to a ton of critically acclaimed titles. Switch games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons have all hit or cleared the 90/100 aggregate review score mark on Metacritic. Now, one Switch game that many fans might not think about in this tier has received a substantial drop in value for a brief time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this moment, Portal: Companion Collection on Nintendo Switch is available at its lowest price in history. This bundle features both Portal and Portal 2 in a single package and is currently up for grabs on the Switch eShop for the ridiculous price of $4.99. In the past, the Companion Collection has only ever fallen to $6.79, which means that this current offer is the best one yet. This deal is live now and will last until December 3rd, at which point it will return to its standard retail value.

To put into perspective just how great this sale is, Portal: Companion Collection is the fifth highest-reviewed game to ever launch on Nintendo Switch. It currently sits at a staggering 95/100 aggregate score on Metacritic, putting it behind primarily only Zelda and Super Mario games in terms of critical acclaim. As such, if you have somehow never played Portal or Portal 2, you should not sleep on this discount as it will give you more bang for your buck than just about any other Switch game on the eShop.

Synopsis: “Including Portal and Portal 2, the Companion Collection comes to Nintendo Switch with all the groundbreaking gameplay, dark humor, and exploration that earned the series hundreds of awards.



In Portal, you’ll use a highly experimental portal device to solve physical puzzles and challenges. Maneuver objects–and yourself–through space to puzzle your way through the mysterious Aperture Science Laboratories.



Return to Aperture Laboratories in Portal 2 where you’ll once again face off with the lethally inventive, power-mad A.I. named GLaDOS. Meet an expanded cast of characters as you think your way through dangerous, never-before-seen areas of the laboratories and a wider variety of portal puzzles. Plus Portal 2 also includes a co-operative game mode with local, split-screen and online multiplayer so you and a friend can think with portals.”