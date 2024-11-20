Super Mario Bros. Wonder Falls to Lowest Price One Year After Release

A new sale for Super Mario Bros. Wonder on Nintendo Switch has arrived just in time for the holidays. Since releasing a little more than a year ago, Nintendo has rarely marked down its latest 2D Super Mario game. Instead, Super Mario Bros. Wonder has largely continued to retail for $59.99 both at retailers and on the Nintendo eShop. As luck would have it, though, a new deal for the acclaimed Mario game has now come about and it has brought it to a value lower than ever before.

As of this moment, Super Mario Bros. Wonder has seen its price cut all the way down to $42.99 on retail site Woot. This represents a discount of 28%, or roughly $17. While the deal isn’t a substantial one that would necessarily qualify Super Mario Bros. Wonder as cheap, it’s still a pretty sizable discount given that the game is essentially never on sale.

What makes this deal that much more appealing is that Nintendo itself seemingly has no plans to provide a sale of its own for Super Mario Bros. Wonder any time soon. As of this week, Nintendo kicked off its annual sale that takes place in proximity to Black Friday. While major Switch games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Maker 2, Bayonetta 3, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and the Xenoblade Chronicles series have been included in the promotion, Super Mario Bros. Wonder hasn’t received a drop in price whatsoever. As such, this offer at Woot might be the best one that is available over the next month in the lead-up to Christmas.

If you’re on the fence about whether or not to pick up Super Mario Bros. Wonder in this ongoing sale, you can learn more about the excellent platformer below.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

“Mario and friends have been invited to visit the colorful Flower Kingdom, just a short hop away from the Mushroom Kingdom. Unfortunately, King Bowser has transformed into a flying castle and is causing chaos across their peaceful land. Now our heroes must save the day—and the Flower Kingdom—in this wonderous new adventure!

Classic Mario gameplay is turned on its head with Wonder Flowers in the Super Mario Bros. Wonder game! These game-changing items can make some wonderfully weird stuff happen. Witness pipes coming alive, wreak havoc as a giant Spike-Ball, and lots more!”