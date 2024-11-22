New Deal on Star Wars Games Lets You Pay $1 Per Game

A new Star Wars deal over on Fanatical lets Star Wars fans pay about $1 per Star Wars game. The Star Wars games included in the deal do not include the latest Star Wars releases, such as Star Wars: Outlaws, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, or Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Rather, the Star Wars games included are Star Wars games from yesteryear, aka classic and nostalgic Star Wars games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically the following games are included: Star Wars Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast, Star Wars Jedi Knight – Dark Forces II, Star Wars Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy, Star Wars Jedi Knight – Mysteries of the Sith, Star Wars RepubSlic Commando, Star Wars Starfighter, Star Wars The Clone Wars – Republic Heroes, Star Wars – The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition, Star Wars – The Force Unleashed II, Star Wars – Dark Forces, Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords, Star Wars Empire at War – Gold Pack, Star Wars Battlefront II, and Star Wars – Knights of the Old Republic.

Star Wars Collection Bundle at Fanatical / Includes 14 Games See at fanatical

Unfortunately, because the deal comes the way of Fanatical, console users are set to miss out. Those on PC, and Steam specifically, can save some serious money on these Star Wars games though.

Normally, to buy this collection of Star Wars games, Star Wars fans would have to fork over $99.99. Right now though, Fanatical has it on sale for $19.49, thanks to a massive 81 percent discount. This means paying only roughly $1 per game. And when you consider some of the Star Wars games above are some of the greatest Star Wars games of all time, this is a complete steal.

Those interested in the deal can find it here. That said, it is important to note this is a limited time offer dependent on supplies not running out. And considering how good this deal is, supplies may run out very fast.

For more coverage on everything under the Star Wars umbrella — including all of the latest Star Wars news, all of the latest Star Wars rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Star Wars deals like this one — click here.