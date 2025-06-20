9 GameCube Games We Want on Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo GameCube is home to many classic and beloved games. While Nintendo has remastered and re-released many of these games throughout the years, there are far too many great titles that fans are still unable to play.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the Nintendo Switch 2 adding GameCube games to its Nintendo Online library, there has never been a better time for Nintendo to bring games from the GameCube to its latest console. Many of these games would benefit from the ability to be played handheld. Not only this, but many deserve a second chance, especially considering the wider audience for the Nintendo Switch 2. From legendary adventures to cult favorites, here are nine standout GameCube games we’d love to see brought to the Nintendo Switch 2.

1) The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess

the legend of zelda: twilight princess.

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess is one of the best Zelda games, and despite a remaster on Wii U, it has yet to be playable on Nintendo Switch. But the Nintendo Switch 2 offers the perfect opportunity to bring the iconic game to a handheld console. While many would likely prefer to see The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD ported, fans would be happy to see either version, and the Nintendo Switch 2’s hardware should be more than capable of running both titles.

A portable version of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess would allow fans to experience the narrative depth and immersive atmosphere of one of the darker titles in the series on the go. What’s more, the motion controls introduced on the Wii could be replicated with the Joy-Cons, giving the best of both versions. The interesting dungeons, clever puzzles, and fan-favorite transformation with Link and his wolf form are a must-have on Nintendo Switch 2.

2) Metroid Prime 2: Echoes

Metroid prime 2: echoes.

Metroid Prime 2: Echoes expands on the series, continuing its first-person perspective. A new feature in this sequel was the addition of a light and dark world, enhancing the methodical exploration the series is known for. Nintendo and Retro Studios pushed the GameCube to its limits with the game’s impressive visuals and complex enemy AI. This, combined with the tense atmosphere and thrilling gameplay of the Metroid Prime series, makes it one of the most memorable games on the GameCube.

Rereleasing Metroid Prime 2: Echoes on the Nintendo Switch 2 through its Nintendo Online library would allow veterans and newcomers alike to enjoy the game, especially after the release of Metroid Prime Remastered and the upcoming Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. Not only this, but new modernized controls could be added and some of the more frustrating aspects could be balanced. Adding Metroid Prime 2: Echoes to the Nintendo Switch 2 lineup is the next logical step for the Metroid series and continues the franchise’s resurgence.

3) Custom Robo

Custom Robo.

Custom Robo was released on the GameCube in 2007, marking the series’ first appearance in the United States. It instantly became a cult classic, but ultimately the series fizzled out after a follow-up game on the Nintendo DS. Re-releasing the game on the Nintendo Switch 2 as part of Nintendo Switch Online would give the series a revival and bring it to a wider audience. Not only that, but Nintendo could expand the game with new features.

Customization and strategic battles are the core of Custom Robo and would be done on a handheld console. Adding online multiplayer would also greatly expand the game’s replayability and allow for a larger community. This community could not only battle across the world but also share ideas and strategies. With the popularity of online multiplayer games, Custom Robo could be a unique title for the Nintendo Switch 2.

4) Wario World

Wario World.

Wario World was one of the quirkiest 3D platformers, which is fitting considering the nature of the Wario series. Unlike Mario, Wario World focused on action-packed combat and leaned into its slapstick humor and Wario’s greed. The game’s shorter length allowed for multiple replays and capitalized on the high-energy gameplay. Bizarre enemy designs and thrilling boss fights made the game further memorable.

A re-release on the Nintendo Switch 2 would give the game a second chance. Its length is perfectly suited for the brief playtimes the handhold console offers. It would also allow Nintendo to implement quality-of-life improvements to make the game feel more modern. Not only that, but bringing Wario World to the Nintendo Switch 2 would be a great introduction to those not familiar with Wario’s solo games. Giving Wario the spotlight once more on a new console could even lead to a much-deserved sequel.

5) Mario Kart: Double Dash!!

Mario Kart Double Dash.

The title of best Mario Kart has always been debated, but Mario Kart: Double Dash!! is easily a contender. It is the most unique game in the series, allowing players to choose two characters and granting special items based on the selected character. The ability to swap between characters and allow for duos to play on the same kart adds a new layer of strategy to the game not seen in any title after it.

Mario Kart: Double Dash!! would fill a different role than Mario Kart World. This GameCube classic offers a more arcadey and nostalgic experience and showcases the game’s cooperative nature. Porting Mario Kart: Double Dash!! would allow Nintendo to improve visuals, add online multiplayer, and maybe even add more characters. Reintroducing it would not only honor its legacy but also offer fresh, chaotic fun for new players.

6) Viewtiful Joe

viewtiful joe.

Viewtiful Joe is one of the most visually appealing and unique games on the Nintendo GameCube. This stylish beat-em-up uses its comic book aesthetic to its advantage in its gameplay and narrative. Players take the role of a movie fan who gains different powers based on the worlds he visits. These added depth and variety to the game, essentially making each level feel unique. Its humor, puzzles, and difficulty make it perfect for a handheld port.

Like many games from the GameCube, the distinct art style holds up incredibly well. Nintendo would merely need to clean the visuals up for a modern audience. Its frantic action lends itself to both short and long play sessions, taking advantage of everything the Nintendo Switch 2 offers. Superhero popularity is at an all-time high now, so it is the perfect time to bring back this nostalgic superhero title.

7) Billy Hatcher and the Giant Egg

Bill Hatcher & the Giant Egg.

Created by Sonic Team, Billy Hatcher and the Giant Egg was one of the most imaginative platformers on the GameCube. Players relied on Billy and his eggs to battle enemies, solve puzzles, and explore the whimsical worlds. The core mechanic of rolling, growing, and hatching eggs allowed for all manner of creativity and charm. The game never received the attention it deserved, but a Nintendo Switch 2 release could change that.

With a re-release on Nintendo Switch 2, Billy Hatcher and the Giant Egg could have more acclaim than the cult following it has. Improved visuals and controls, specifically with its camera, would breathe new life into the game. Adding more polish to this 3D platformer would allow it to reach a wider audience and push the envelope for a sequel. Its quirky tone, inventive gameplay, and colorful world are perfectly suited to Nintendo’s new console.

8) The Simpsons: Hit & Run

The simpsons Hit & Run.

The Simpsons: Hit & Run has often been referred to as “GTA for kids”, which would explain its presence on the Nintendo GameCube. But beyond that, it is a beloved title set within a beloved IP and stands the test of time thanks to its satire, humor, and action. Springfield comes to life in this open-world title, offering players numerous vehicles to drive, missions to complete, and an engaging story that is new but in line with The Simpsons.

The Simpsons: Hit & Run’s engaging gameplay would bring a lot of joy to a modern audience on the Nintendo Switch 2. Updated graphics and refined controls would add a lot of quality of life. Nintendo could even enhance the voice acting of the game to generate even more excitement. Reviving The Simpsons: Hit & Run would be a nostalgic and commercially savvy move, especially with demand for open-world games at an all-time high.

9) Super Smash Bros. Melee

super smash bros. melee.

The best Super Smash Bros. game is always up for debate, but Super Smash Bros. Melee is always included in this discussion. Few games have stood the test of time as this platform fighter, as tournaments are still held two decades after release. Super Smash Bros. Melee’s speed, precision, and competitive depth have made it one of the most popular titles in the series. This pairs perfectly with its appeal to a casual audience, making it a game for everyone.

Super Smash Bros. Melee could easily exist next to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch 2. Balancing preservation with modernization would be key, considering the game’s revered status and not disturbing the competitive scene. With a re-release, Nintendo could incorporate many of the features of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate without taking away from the game’s identity. Including the title on Nintendo Switch 2 would honor Super Smash Bros. Melee’s legacy and expand its reach.