Nintendo Switch Games Normally $40 on Sale for $2.38

Nintendo Switch games that normally cost $40 on the Nintendo eShop are on sale right now for just $2.38 thanks to a massive 94% discount that is live until May 19. The deal is specifically for a bundle of two games, so this essentially means Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users are only paying roughly $1 per Switch game. This is the lowest price the pair of Nintendo Switch games have ever been on the Nintendo eShop and anywhere else other than Steam.

More specifically, Switch users currently have the opportunity to grab Figment 1 and Figment 2 for a combined price of $2.38. For those unfamiliar with the pair of games, the first debuted back in 2017 via Bedtime Digital Games. Upon release, the action-adventure game garnered a solid Metacritic score of 77, which pairs nicely with its 87% approval rating on Steam.

Six years later, Bedtime Digital Games followed this up with Figment 2: Creed Valley in 2023, which itself has a 76 on Metacritic and a 94% approval rating on Steam. Like its predecessor, it is also an action-adventure game.

Those that decide to trigger this Nintendo eShop deal should expect to sit down for about five to six hours with Figment, and roughly four to six hours with its sequel, Figment 2: Creed Valley. Combined this is 10 to 12 hours of content.

“An action-adventure set in the recesses of the human mind… Welcome to the world of Figment. A strange and surreal world; a place filled with our deepest thoughts, urges and memories, populated by the many voices we hear in our heads,” reads an official description of the first game. And here is an official description of its sequel: “Figment 2: Creed Valley is an action-adventure game set in the human mind. Nightmares are spreading chaos and enemies have overrun once-peaceful lands. Join Dusty, the Mind’s courage, as you make your way through puzzles, musical boss fights and unique environments. Face your fears head-on.”

After purchasing the pair of Nintendo Switch games, Nintendo fans will need to clear 3.4 GB of space to download both games onto their Switch, Switch Lite, or Switch OLED.

