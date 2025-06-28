New Nintendo Switch Free Download Is For One of 2023’s Best Games

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Nintendo Switch 2 users can now nab a free download for one of 2023’s best games straight from the Nintendo eShop, courtesy of Mintrocket. The freebie is not for the Nintendo Switch game itself, but DLC for the Nintendo Switch game. More than this, the free offer is only available for a limited time, however the window — June 27, 2025 to December 31, 2026 — is a very generous window.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Nintendo Switch game in question is Dave the Diver from developer Mintrocket. The free download for it, meanwhile, is the Godzilla Content Pack. Now, if you have deja vu it is because this is the second time the Godzilla Content Pack has now been available. It was previously available for a limited time before being pulled on November 23, 2024. Now it is back.

For those unfamiliar with Dave the Diver, it was released in 2023 by South Korean developer Mintrocket. It is an action-adventure game meets management game that boasts a 90 on Metacritic, making it one of the higher rated games of its year. Coupling this, it sold 5 million copies in its first year. In other words, it was both a critical success and a commercial success. Meanwhile, the Godzilla Content Pack specifically, released last year on May 23, and was available until the aforementioned November 23, 2024 date.

Play video

While this free DLC is only available for a limited time, once the content is claimed it is free to keep beyond this window of availability, perpetually. Whether it will ever be made available again after this window, we don’t know. It is very possible it won’t due to the licensing involved. It is also worth considering that this being brought back may indicate the game is going to be brought to Nintendo Switch 2, the one modern platform it is not available on currently. For now though this is just speculation.

“Meet the legendary monster Godzilla in the Blue Hole,” reads an official description of the free DLC on the Nintendo eShop. “The legendary monster Godzilla is coming to Dave the Diver! Battle the giant monster on a submarine! Collect the monster figures scattered throughout the Blue Hole!”

For more Nintendo Switch coverage — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch deals like this one — click here.