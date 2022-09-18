Nintendo Switch Finally Getting 2021 Game of the Year Winner

A popular title that was the recipient of a number of Game of the Year awards in 2021 is finally poised to come to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED consoles. While a number of great games from 2021 have already been available on Switch (Metroid Dread, Monster Hunter Rise, Death's Door), one of the most notable releases of the past year has only been tied to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Luckily, this won't be true for much longer as Switch owners will finally be able to play this game before 2022 wraps up.

Announced recently by publisher Electronic Arts, the critically-acclaimed co-op game It Takes Two will soon be heading to Nintendo Switch. Developed by Hazelight Studios, It Takes Two is set to come to Switch later this fall on November 4th. This version of the game will be the same as the other iterations that launched on other platforms, although it seems likely that the Switch could be a better home for the title. As mentioned, It Takes Two was one of the biggest games of the past year and notably was awarded with the 2021 Game of the Year award at The Game Awards.

It’s a me, Cody!

Our #ItTakesTwo – winner of Game Awards 2021 Best Family Game – is coming to Nintendo Switch! 🥳📕🐘



Mark down Nov 4th in your calendars and get ready to co-lla-bo-rate💥 pic.twitter.com/fW4UugUY1n — Hazelight Studios (@HazelightGames) September 13, 2022

One of the reasons why the Switch is such a good platform for It Takes Two is because the console naturally has two controllers built in. As such, those looking to play It Takes Two with one another can merely use the Switch's Joy-Con controllers to experience the game together. Much like other versions of It Takes Two, though, online co-op will also be supported, although the Switch will also allow for local wireless co-op through multiple Switch consoles as well.

Conversely, you can also find an official description of the game attached down below if you'd like to learn more.

"Embark on the craziest journey of your life in It Takes Two, a genre-bending platform adventure created purely for co-op. Invite a friend to join for free with Friend's Pass and work together across a huge variety of gleefully disruptive gameplay challenges. Play as the clashing couple Cody and May, two humans turned into dolls by a magic spell. Together, trapped in a fantastical world where the unpredictable hides around every corner, they are reluctantly challenged with saving their fractured relationship.

Master unique and connected character abilities in every new level. Help each other across an abundance of unexpected obstacles and laugh-out-loud moments. Kick gangster squirrels' furry tails, pilot a pair of underpants, DJ a buzzing night club, and bobsleigh through a magical snow globe. Embrace a heartfelt and hilarious story where narrative and gameplay weave into a uniquely metaphorical experience."