Nintendo Switch Fans Surprised With Two Shadow Drops

Nintendo Switch owners have today been surprised with not one, but two new shadow drops. If you're not familiar with the term "shadow drop", essentially, it's when new games release on various platforms without any prior warning from a title's developer or publisher. And while games that arrive in this manner can often vary wildly in quality, this duo of new Switch releases should actually prove to be quite popular.

Available now across Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED, the games Mortal Shell: Complete Edition and Floppy Knights have now landed on the console-handheld hybrid. First released in 2020, Mortal Shell is an indie action-RPG that has a lot in common with FromSoftware's Dark Souls series. Although it might not be as popular as the Dark Souls trilogy, Mortal Shell has still been able to find itself a sizable audience over the years, which has only led to developer Cold Symmetry adding more content to it over time. With Mortal Shell: Complete Edition on Switch, this version of the game contains all DLC that has been released over the past few years.

Conversely, Floppy Knights is drastically different from Mortal Shell in its art style and genre. Rather than featuring real-time action, Floppy Knights is a vibrant, turn-based title that also features card game elements. This version of the title that has landed on Switch today also contains all of its additional DLC quests to go along with a number of new cards. And if that wasn't enough, Floppy Knights is also 20% off on Switch from now until January 1st to celebrate its release.

If you'd like to learn more about each of these new Switch games, you can find trailers and descriptions for each down below.

Mortal Shell: Complete Edition

"For the first time, Mortal Shell: Complete Edition brings together all content updates and DLC into one formidable package. Included in Mortal Shell: Complete Edition is the game-altering Virtuous Cycle expansion – an entirely new roguelike mode that brings random and repeatable savagery to Fallgrim. Also present is Hadern, once your elusive teacher, now yours to master as Mortal Shell's fifth possessable and playable character.

Mortal Shell: Complete Edition also features the Rotten Autumn content update, which adds unique Shell shades, a new mini-quest, a powerful new photo mode, and an alternative boss fight soundtrack from black metal band Rotting Christ."

Floppy Knights

"Meet the Floppy Knights: tangible projections summoned from floppy disks! Tactics fuse with card game mechanics as Phoebe and Carlton, a brilliant young inventor & her robot-arm bestie, square off in turn-based battles. Select your Knights, hone your deck, and execute your strategy for victory!"