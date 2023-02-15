Best-Reviewed Nintendo Switch Game of 2022 Gets Discounted to Lowest Price Yet

The top-reviewed game that released on Nintendo Switch in 2022 has now been discounted to its lowest price so far. As a whole, 2022 was a very strong year for the Switch as it saw titles like Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Splatoon 3, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Bayonetta 3, and numerous others all hitting the console. And while one would think that last year's best-reviewed title on Switch would come directly from Nintendo, the game that ended up scoring the best on Metacritic was a collection of new ports from yesteryear.

As of this moment, the Portal Companion Collection on Nintendo Switch has been marked down by 40% and is now retailing for $11.99 on the Nintendo eShop. This collection of both Portal and Portal 2 released on Switch for the first time last year and has previously been on sale for some decent rates in recent months. This current sale, though, which is set to last until February 28th, is the best that we've ever seen for Portal Companion Collection since it arrived on Switch last summer.

While it might sound bewildering that Portal Companion Collection was reviewed so highly on Switch, it actually ended up tying with Elden Ring at an overall score of 96 to be the top-reviewed title for the entire year across all platforms when looking at Metacritic. Following behind Portal Companion Collection on Switch in terms of aggregate scores were Persona 5 Royal, Chained Echoes, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. If you somehow have never played either Portal title and you own a Switch, now might be the time to finally pounce on this great discount.

If you'd like to learn more about Portal Companion Collection, you can check out a description of the game below.

"Including Portal and Portal 2, the Companion Collection comes to Nintendo Switch with all the groundbreaking gameplay, dark humor, and exploration that earned the series hundreds of awards.

In Portal, you'll use a highly experimental portal device to solve physical puzzles and challenges. Maneuver objects--and yourself--through space to puzzle your way through the mysterious Aperture Science Laboratories.

Return to Aperture Laboratories in Portal 2 where you'll once again face off with the lethally inventive, power-mad A.I. named GLaDOS. Meet an expanded cast of characters as you think your way through dangerous, never-before-seen areas of the laboratories and a wider variety of portal puzzles. Plus Portal 2 also includes a co-operative game mode with local, split-screen and online multiplayer so you and a friend can think with portals."