Nintendo Switch Leak Teases Release of Popular Battle Royale Game

A new leak tied to the Nintendo Switch has indicated that a popular battle royale title that launched in 2022 could finally be coming to the platform. In a general sense, it's not rare to see the Switch receive certain titles a bit later on compared to other consoles. Since the hardware has a bit less power at its disposal, developers often have to optimize their games for Switch a bit more carefully, which leads to them arriving at later dates. Fortunately, for those who have been holding out for one free-to-play game to land on Switch, it looks like its release could be right around the corner.

Based on a new leak from a Taiwanese games rating site, the battle royale title Rumbleverse should soon be heading to Nintendo Switch. Originally released for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC last summer, Rumbleverse is a melee-focused battle royale game that is developed by Iron Galaxy and published by Epic Games, which is the studio behind Fortnite.

Currently, this listing doesn't share any specifics about when Rumbleverse could actually launch on Switch, but the fact that it has been rated all the same is a good thing. More often than not, when leaks tend to stem from ratings entities like this, they turn out to be accurate in the long run. Per usual, though, take this situation with a grain of salt for the time being.

Given that this leak has now come about, it stands to reason that Iron Galaxy could announce Rumbleverse for Switch in the near future. Per usual this time of year, rumors have already started swirling about when Nintendo will hold its next Direct presentation. So if Iron Galaxy itself doesn't confirm that Rumbleverse is set to release on Switch itself, perhaps we could see the game appear in a future Nintendo Direct.

