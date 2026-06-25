Nintendo Switch Online Free Download for New Exclusive Game Now Available

Nintendo Switch Online has a new free download for a new exclusive game out today on Nintendo Switch 2. The game is not on Nintendo Switch, but this new free download is available to NSO subscribers on the first Switch console, in addition to the current one. And that is because this is not a free download for the game itself. Nintendo hardly even discounts its games, let alone gives them away for free at launch. No, this new Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive game costs $50, but there are free icons based on it available for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

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Today is June 25, 2026, which is unofficially Star Fox day. Exclusively via the Nintendo Switch 2, a new remake of Star Fox 64 on the N64 is out, and according to our official review of it, it’s pretty good. To celebrate, Nintendo has released new icons based on the remake. And it will release a new batch every week, on Wednesday nights, until July 22. As you would expect, the first batch contains the game’s four main characters: Fox McCloud, Falco Lombardi, Slippy Toad, and Peppy Hare. There are an additional four other icons in the first batch, including one featuring all four characters together. What there isn’t are any of the villains in the game, but they should all arrive in subsequent waves. In fact, future waves have been previewed, confirming some of said villains, as well as additional icons for the main characters. Meanwhile, and as always, icons vary from five Platinum Points to ten Platinum Points. The four main characters, naturally, are ten.

It’s important to note that all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers — those with the Expansion Pack, and those without it — can grab these icons for free, assuming they have the required Platinum Points. While some Nintendo Switch Online offers, like N64 games, are locked behind the more expensive tier of the Switch and Switch 2 subscription service, this offer is not. For those who do not know, Nintendo Switch Online costs $20 a year, while the Expansion Pack costs $50 for a yearly subscription.

As you would expect, Star Fox fans are excited, as it has been several years since the series has seen any Nintendo Switch Online icons.

“Five years,” writes one fan. “Five years, my profile avatar went unchanged. Nothing could convince me to change it. Until now.” Another Nintendo fan adds: “I’ve been waiting for these.”

Some have used this opportunity to further complain about the designs of some of the characters in the remake, something our aforementioned review touches on. The modernized designs are not the best, but they do look better in a still image compared to animated.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.