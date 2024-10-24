Nintendo Switch Report Reveals Multiple Remasters Releasing in 2025 (And Fans Are Going to Be Excited)

A new Nintendo Switch report may reveal several remasters coming in 2025 before the release of the Nintendo Switch 2, which is rumored to also release in 2025. With the Nintendo Switch 2 on the horizon, much of Nintendo’s first-party output has shifted to Nintendo Switch 2 development, which has led to a dip in not just the number of first-party Switch releases, but a dip in the significance of these games.

With Super Mario Party Jamboree now out, Nintendo fans have Mario & Luigi: Brothership to look forward to, and not much else. To this end, a new report claims Nintendo is planning to compensate the current lack of releases from its internal teams by striking deals with third-party developers to remaster older games for the Nintendo Switch.

Its largest partner in this is supposedly Ubisoft, who is preparing 2013 Wii U game Splinter Cell Blacklist, 2003 GameCube game Rayman 3, 1999 Game Boy Color game Driver, 2000 Game Boy Advance game Driver 2, and two other games which have not been disclosed yet for release on Nintendo Switch.

Electronic Arts — EA — has also reportedly been looped in to re-release some of its Wii games, though which ones exactly the rumor does not say. Meanwhile, it has also supposedly tapped Bandai Namco for “multiple projects.” What these projects are, or what platform they are for, is not disclosed. Lastly, the report teases two releases from “big” western publishers.

Beyond 2025, there are no further specifics for when any of these remasters — the named ones, and the unnamed ones — will release. If they are supposed to release before the Nintendo Switch 2 though, then they will presumably come sooner rather than later, unless this is indicative of a release in the second half of 2025 for the Switch 2, which is certainly possible. However, the majority of rumors about the Nintendo Switch 2 so far have suggested a release in the first half of 2025.

And this is the extent of the report, which comes the way of PH Brazil, a well known Nintendo source with a decent track record. Despite this, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this rumor in any capacity. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. That said, Nintendo rarely comments on rumors and speculation, so we don’t suspect the situation to change.

