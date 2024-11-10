Throwback Nintendo Switch Platformer Discounted to $3 for Limited Time

A throwback platformer on Nintendo Switch is currently going for the staggering price of only $3. More so than any other video game company, Nintendo has always been synonymous with the platforming genre. Whether that be with old-school titles like Super Mario Bros. and Donkey Kong Country or newer releases like Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo has always had the market cornered when it comes to platformers. Now, one such Switch game that belongs to this genre has been hit with a substantial deal that won’t last much longer.

As of this moment, Playtonic’s Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair has seen its price cut by a massive amount on Nintendo Switch. Typically retailing for $29.99, the Yooka-Laylee spin-off has seen a new sale bring its cost down to $2.99. This is a staggering discount of 90%, which is rarely seen for any game on the Switch store. As for the length of this sale, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair will remain discounted until November 27th.

If you’re unfamiliar with Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, it’s the second game in the Yooka-Laylee franchise from developer Playtonic. While it’s a modern title that is only about five years old, Impossible Lair borrows many of its ideas from platforming greats of the past. Specifically, the Donkey Kong Country series was a major influence on Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, primarily since much of Playtonic also worked on the classic Nintendo series. So if you’re a fan of any of the Donkey Kong Country games that were released on SNES in the 1990s, this Switch game is very much worth grabbing.

To learn more about Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, you can check out its official trailer and synopsis below.

“Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair is a brand-new 2.5D platformer from some of the key creative talent behind Donkey Kong Country. With their arch-nemesis Capital B up to no good, the buddy duo needs to spring into action once again to save the day. To thwart his evil plan of using a ‘Hivemind’ device to enslave an entire kingdom of bees, our heroes need to take the fight to Capital B’s ‘Impossible’ Lair. Things look tough, but with the help of Queen Phoebee and her Royal Beetallion , Yooka and Laylee might just have a chance!