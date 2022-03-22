New Nintendo Switch Update Adds Major Quality-of-Life Improvement

A new update has been released on Nintendo Switch, bringing the console up to version 14.0.0. While Nintendo has released a number of smaller updates for the console over the last few years, this one is pretty significant, adding at least one welcome change. The biggest part of today’s update is that users will now be able to group software on the Home screen. Users will now be able to create up to 100 different groups, with up to 200 titles in each. It sounds similar to how folders were handled on 3DS, and it should make it a lot easier for players to de-clutter their home screen!

Full patch notes from Nintendo’s official website can be found below:

Ver. 14.0.0 (Released March 21, 2022)

“Groups” feature was added to the All Software menu.

You can now create groups of software to help organize your software titles.

Making groups for different game genres, developers, or whateveryou’d like to organize by may make it easier to find the applicationyou want. Up to 100 groups can be created with a max of 200 titles per group.

The button to proceed to the “All Software” screen is displayedonly when there are 13 or more software title icons on the system.

For more information, see How to Create Groups of Software.

Bluetooth® Audio volume behavior was changed.

You can now adjust the volume of Bluetooth audio devices usingeither the Nintendo Switch™ console or through volume control buttons onthe Bluetooth audio device. The Bluetooth audio device must support AVRCP profiles for these changes to work.

The volume displayed on the console will reflect the Bluetooth audio volume when using the device’s control buttons.

The maximum volume output for some Bluetooth audio devices has been increased. When first connecting a device, volume will be reduced to avoid sudden loudness. For more information, see How to Pair and Manage Bluetooth Audio Devices.



Now that the groups feature has been added to Switch, it will be interesting to see if Nintendo offers any further customization features. For example, on 3DS, players were able to decorate their folders using badges obtained from Nintendo Badge Arcade. Perhaps Nintendo could add further customization options, but for now, we’ll just have to wait and see!

Are you happy with today’s Nintendo Switch update? Is this something you’ve been hoping to see? Letus know in thecomments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!