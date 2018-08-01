Nintendo Switch Sure Has a Lot of Million-Plus Selling Games

Nintendo’s latest system, the versatile and enjoyable Switch, is slowly making its way to 20 million copies sold for the season, with an even bigger number being projected for the holiday season. But while it has strength in hardware design, there’s another reason why it’s succeeding so much — its games.

So far, the system has reached 19.67 million units sold. But the real news here is how well the games are performing.

Leading the pack is Super Mario Odyssey, which has managed to clear 11.17 million copies sold since its release last November. Considering it’s one of the best Mario games ever made, that’s not a real surprise. However, that number may skyrocket depending on what content the publisher has in mind for the game.

Close behind is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with 10.35 million copies sold. It’s already benefiting from various updates, and will likely get more down the road.

As for the other games, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2 and party favorite 1-2-Switch are doing very well. Even Mario Tennis Aces has gotten off on the right foot, selling 1.38 million copies since its release last month.

Let’s take a look at the numbers in general:

Super Mario Odyssey- 11.17 million

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe- 10.35 million

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild- 9.32 million

Splatoon 2- 6.76 million

1-2-Switch- 2.45 million

ARMS- 2.01 million

Kirby Star Allies- 1.89 million

Xenoblade Chronicles 2- 1.42 million

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze- 1.40 million

Nintendo Labo (series)- $1.39 million

Mario Tennis Aces- 1.38 million

As for what could join the club next, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate stands a good chance of clearing several million copies sold this holiday season. Super Mario Party and Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee should also follow suit. Now we just need to see what other games the publisher has in mind between now and the end of the year. Hopefully we’ll find out soon.

For now, a lot of those games mentioned are a great way to enjoy what the Switch has to offer — especially Super Mario and Breath of the Wild. And if it’s multiplayer jaunts you’re after, go for Splatoon 2 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. You won’t be sorry.

The Nintendo Switch is available now, along with all the aforementioned games.