Nintendo Switch Has Its First Fetish Game

The Nintendo Switch has a huge amount of games available, covering a number of genres. Classic gaming? Covered. Racing? There are a few good titles available. Fighting games? Yep.

But now…would you believe fetish?

A new game called Pure/Electric Love “What do you want?” – Eri Kimati – has joined the Nintendo eShop, available for just $5. And it’s definitely something that fits into the “mature” category, as you can see from the official game page.

The game basically lets you have a conversation with cosplayer Eri Kimati on a number of topics. “In this work, fetish cosplayer ‘Eri Kitami’ is a welcome otiyuki blog, please tell her with hyper deadly tension! What?

Rotation in a good sense! While being healed, make the brain gear turn at super speed with maid, bondage etc, gallery image, movie!” the description reads.

As far as what the game is, “Reply to questions from her! Please please her, sometimes a little annoying. Kakehike is important for love affair! Mail arrives according to the contents of the conversation! You also have movies attached ….

The end of the conversation will change depending on the choice. Over 150 stories still images + 8 movies! Let’s aim at perfection!”

As far as how to play, here’s the instructions:

“1. Launch the application and select “TELL” or touch.

Select or touch the content you want to talk to. Choose a call or touch to start love. Select the option displayed on the screen or touch to advance the conversation.”

And here’s a description of Kitami if you’re not sure who she is:

“Started modeling activities from the age of 16, known as Eri. Fetish cosplay year.

Free model

Birthday November 26

Blood type O type

Hobby survival game, shooting

Fighter horn blowing”

Oh, and did we mention that the game is completely in Japanese? If you’re looking for an English option, it doesn’t have one.

Eri Kitami is definitely one of those niche titles that’s sure to find somewhat of a crowd here. But it helps to know some Japanese so you can get an idea of how the conversation is going.

Anyway, if this sort of thing strikes your fancy, head on over and give the game a look. But it’s definitely not normal for Nintendo fare.