Nintendo Switch Getting Indie Faves Iconoclasts, Salt and Sanctuary Next Week

Remember when Nintendo wanted to really push indie games on its Switch console? It looks like it’s doing that in a rather big way.

With next week’s update on August 2, two big indie titles will be making their way to the system, letting players take on dangerous adversaries and work their way through mysterious worlds, whether on the go or at home.

The first game is Iconoclasts. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because we reviewed the game earlier in the year on PlayStation 4. It’s a fantastic Metroidvania style adventure, where you lead a young heroine to her guided destiny. This is one amazing journey you don’t want to miss.

“We’ve gotten a lot of good old-school inspired platformer/adventure games as of late, and they just keep on coming. Sandberg’s Iconoclasts is the latest game to knock me off my feet, a game that builds upon a rock-hard foundation with its story, complemented by appealing gameplay and an elegant presentation. It gets a little frustrating towards the end, but there’s no question that the impact of the game stays with you. Iconoclasts is built to last,” I noted in my review.

The game should be available for $19.99. Check out the gameplay in the trailer below!

Also coming next week is Ska Studios’ moody side-scrolling adventure Salt and Sanctuary, which initially debuted on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita last year. It’s the latest from the small but devoted team, which also brought us the Dishwasher games on Xbox 360, along with the quirky brawler Charlie Murder.

Here’s the game’s official description:

“A doomed sailor is shipwrecked on an uncharted island. In fog-shrouded valleys, where grinning, mossy corpses cling to rusted arms, shambling figures begin to stir. Beneath crumbling, salt-worn structures, labyrinthine passageways lead to unspeakable evil, long forgotten by man.

Salt and Sanctuary seamlessly combines fast, brutal, and complex 2D combat with richly developed RPG mechanics. Discover, craft, and upgrade over 600 weapons, armor pieces, spells, and items as you explore a cursed realm of forgotten cities, blood-soaked dungeons, desecrated monuments, and the fallen lords they once celebrated.”

You can check out the game’s trailer below. It’s set to sell for $17.99. Also, for those who prefer it, a physical edition will release later this year.

Both games are filled with hours of gameplay. And what’s more, they won’t take up too much room on your Nintendo Switch memory card. Stock up and enjoy these great indies! (Oh, and don’t forget Dead Cells and Okami HD coming the following week. Whew!)