Nintendo Switch Just Broke Nintendo’s Biggest Record Ever

The Nintendo Switch has officially broken Nintendo’s biggest record in the company’s history. Since the launch of the Switch in 2017, the home console and handheld hybrid has been flying off store shelves. Sales for the Switch have only continued to be sustained thanks to revisions of the hardware like the Switch Lite and Switch OLED. And while it seemed likely that the Switch would eventually become the best-selling piece of hardware ever released by Nintendo, that has now finally become the case.

As of today, Nintendo released its latest financial information and revealed that the Nintendo Switch has now sold 155.37 million units around the globe. At long last, this puts the Switch above the lifetime sales of the Nintendo DS, which sits at 154.02 million units. To put this into further context, the Switch is now well over 50 million units clear of the Nintendo Wii and is over 120 million units ahead of the Nintendo 64. The Switch is far and away the biggest success that Nintendo has ever seen and it will be hard-pressed for the Switch 2 to top it.

Can the Switch Break Another Record?

The biggest question at this point is whether or not the Nintendo Switch can now become the top-selling video game console ever. At this point, it sits in second place, only behind the PlayStation 2. Sony’s PS2 happened to sell 160 million units throughout its run, which has resulted in it being the best-selling video game platform in history for almost 20 years.

Despite being so close to snagging this all-time record, it seems unlikely that the Switch will eclipse the lifetime sales of the PS2. Sales for the Switch have been dwindling in recent months, primarily due to the release of the Switch 2. In addition, Nintendo increased the cost of the Switch in 2025, which was a shocking move for a platform that had been out for over eight years. Conversely, the price of the PS2 began to plummet near the end of its life cycle, which led to its sales being sustained for a prolonged period of time.

Still, even if the Switch has to settle for being the second-best-selling console ever, that’s an achievement that Nintendo will surely be happy with. Considering where the company was at previously with the Wii U, the Switch undoubtedly saved Nintendo and helped catapult the gaming giant to new heights.

