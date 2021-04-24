Nintendo Switch Leak Reveals Five Nights at Freddy’s Surprise Coming Next Week

✖

Five Nights At Freddy’s fans should get excited for one of the most unique offerings in the series coming to Nintendo Switch on April 30. Ultimate Custom Night will finally be available for players on the wildly popular console. Rolling through the first game in the series with all of the difficulty cranked to maximum was an early marker of mastery. Fans know that challenge as 20/20/20/20 mode. Well, Ultimate Custom Night is that task cranked up to 11. There are 50 animatronics to battle against. All of that variety allows fans to pick and choose different entities over the entire FNAF timeline. If that weren’t enough variety on display, there are also choices in disabling different elements from the whole series too. Like the A/C and heating elements? Do it up. Miss winding that music box in FNAF 2? You got it. Want to double up on Foxy’s Pirate Cove? Go wild people. Check out what Clickteam says about their port down below:

“Welcome to the ultimate FNAF mashup, where you will once again be trapped alone in an office fending off killer animatronics! Featuring 50 selectable animatronic characters spanning seven Five Nights at Freddy’s games, the options for customization are nearly endless. Mix and match any assortment of characters that you like, set their difficulty from 0-20, then jump right into the action! From your office desk, you will need to manage two side doors, two vents, as well as two air hoses, all of which lead directly into your office.”

“This time you will have to master other tools as well if you want to complete the ultimate challenges, tools such as the heater, A/C, a global music box, a power generator, and more. As if all of that weren’t enough, you’ll also need to set up laser traps in the vents, collect Faz-Coins, purchase items from the prize counter, and as always, keep a close eye on not one, but two, Pirate Cove curtains!”

Ultimate Custom Night will be available April 30th for 8$ on the Switch eShop.

